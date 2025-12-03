Ecumenical Patriarch attends ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations

On Tuesday evening, 2 December, following the conclusion of the Holy and Sacred Synod’s deliberations, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Şerefiye Cistern Museum in Constantinople.

The Patriarch attended an official ceremony held on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. The event was organized by the Metropolitan Municipality of Constantinople in cooperation with the Consulates General of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Moldova in the city.

The historic setting of the Şerefiye Cistern provided a distinguished atmosphere for the commemoration, which highlighted the UN’s mission and longstanding role in promoting peace, cooperation, and human rights across the globe.

Orthodox Times