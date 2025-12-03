Armenian Artists Project Celebrates 5th Anniversary

BY: LISA KRADJIAN

YEREVAN – Armenian Artists Project reached a significant milestone this August as it celebrated its fifth anniversary, continuing its mission to bring Armenian art to a global stage.

Scene from the APP anniversary event

When AAP first started, there were skeptics. Some doubted the vision. But thankfully, the late philanthropist Jim Mouradick, founder of the Armenian Artists Project, had the wisdom to bring together a dedicated group of people who believed in his dream and were able to turn it into a living, thriving project.

What began as an online platform, grew into something even more powerful: the Mouradick Art Center, a physical, authentic art space in Yerevan built to celebrate Armenian art and keep Jim Mouradick’s memory alive.

Today there are more than 150 artists represented on the platform, with 150+ original works sold overall, including sales from 50+ Armenian artists to 70+ patrons. Over the past two years, more than 30 artists have had group and solo exhibitions at the Mouradick Art Center.

On August 17th, the organization celebrated two major milestones: the fifth anniversary of Armenian Artists Project and the second anniversary of Mouradick Art Center. Director of AAP Narine Kochar recently reflected on AAP’s beginnings and accomplishments.

(L-R) Marketing Director Anna Ispiryan and AAP Director Narine Kochar with a photo of AAP Founder, the late Jim Mouradick

Lisa Kradjian: Now that you have been leading AAP for 5 years, what has been most meaningful to you about the experience?

Narine Kochar: From the very first moment I heard about the Armenian Artists Project, the idea felt life changing. The mission, supporting the arts, uplifting Armenian artists, and giving back to our beautiful homeland, has been the most meaningful part of this journey. Being able to contribute to something that combines art, community, and philanthropy has truly been a blessing. I’m proud that over these five years we’ve grown into a reliable, trusted organization for artists, for our customers and art collectors, and for the charitable sector in Armenia. That trust means everything to me.

L.K.: How has AAP changed in its first five years, from the beginning until now?

N.K.: AAP has grown tremendously. Today, it is one of the most popular platforms among contemporary artists in Armenia. In the beginning, establishing our place in the art community was challenging. Many artists were skeptical, and it took time and effort to build trust and convince them to join the project. Now, after years of proving our devotion to our mission, artists reach out to us. We rarely need to search for new talent, every month new artists join based on referrals and positive experiences shared by their colleagues. That shift means a great deal to me. It tells me we are on the right path.

L.K.:For someone who is not normally an “art” person, what would you tell them about why AAP is important for them to consider supporting?

N.K.: The Armenian Artists Project is not just for art lovers or collectors. One of our core missions is our charitable commitment: supporting Armenia and its people by directing a portion of every sale to reputable charity organizations in the country. When someone buys art from our website, they are not only becoming an art collector, but they are also becoming a philanthropist. It’s a true win-win: the artist benefits, the buyer gains something meaningful, and Armenia receives support.

L.K.: What are some of your goals for the next 5 years?

N.K.: Over the past five years, most of our collectors have been based in the United States. One of our main goals now is to expand further into Europe and other regions, so that Armenian communities worldwide become familiar with our work and join us as patrons and so that non-Armenians who love art and care about charitable impact discover us as well. In addition to our strong online presence, we also want to organize more physical exhibitions in Armenian communities around the world. Recently, we held an exhibition of 30 works and presented our project in Prague, Czech Republic. It was a wonderful and successful event, attended by both locals and members of the Armenian diaspora. We hope to continue this model and bring touring exhibitions to many more cities in the coming years. Since its inception, AAP has remained committed to its mission: to share Armenian art with the world, support Armenian artists, and give back to Armenia through charitable giving.

