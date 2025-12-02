New Metropolitan of Ankara to be ordained on December 14 (PHOTO)

Today, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, under the presidency of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the Holy and Sacred Synod convened to examine the matters included in the agenda.

During the session, and following the proposal of the Ecumenical Patriarch, a regular vote was held at the Patriarchal Church. By unanimous decision, Grand Protosyncellus Gregory was elected as the Metropolitan of Ankara. On the same day, the Announcement of his election (Mikro Minima) and the formal election announcement (Mega Minima) of the Elected Hierarch were delivered, and he received warm congratulations from the Primate, the Hierarchs, the Patriarchal Court, and the other attendees. The ordination of the new Hierarch will take place at the Patriarchal Church on Sunday, December 14.

Additionally, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the lifting of the anathemas between the Churches of Rome and Constantinople (December 7, 1965), it was decided that on the forthcoming Sunday, December 7, a festive Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at the Patriarchal Church, with Patriarchal and multi-hierarchical officiation and Doxology. During the service, the Primate of the Church will deliver a timely address.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

