Archimandrite Gregorios is the new Metropolitan of Ankara (VIDEO)

In an atmosphere of deep reverence and synodal unanimity, the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate convened at the Phanar under the presidency of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and elected Archimandrite Gregorios, Grand Syncellus of the Patriarchate, as the new Metropolitan of Ankara.

Following a proposal by the Ecumenical Patriarch, the Hierarchs of the Synod proceeded to the Patriarchal Church of St. George, where the election took place in accordance with the ancient patriarchal order and tradition. With complete ecclesiastical propriety, the new Shepherd of the historic Metropolis of Ankara was duly chosen.

Biography of the Newly Elected Metropolitan Gregorios of Ankara

Metropolitan-elect Gregorios pursued studies in both the Faculty of Theology and the Faculty of Law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. He was ordained deacon of the Holy Synod in 2008 and was promoted to Assistant Secretary in 2017. On 17 March 2021, he was elevated to Chief Secretary of the Synod and later assumed the office of Grand Syncellus.

His academic work includes a notable postgraduate dissertation titled: “On the Resolution of the Ecclesiastical Issue in Ukraine by the Mother Church of Constantinople – The Matter of Ordinations.”

With his election, Metropolitan Gregorios now assumes pastoral leadership over the historic Metropolis of Ankara, marking a significant moment for the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its continued mission.

