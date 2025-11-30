US Ambassador to Turkey: Goal is the reopening of Halki in 2026

More than fifty-five years after the Halki Theological School was shut down by the Turkish state, substantial prospects for its reopening are emerging for the first time, according to US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack, speaking to SKAI.

“When His All-Holiness visited the United States and met the President in the Oval Office, he raised the matter of the Halki Theological School—a topic of the highest importance for both President Trump and President Erdoğan.

We wanted to monitor developments closely and see whether there is anything we can do to facilitate, accelerate, or support the discussions, with the aim of achieving a possible reopening of the School in September 2026,” Barrack said.

In his interview with Kathimerini, published on November 23, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also expressed optimism about the reopening of the historic institution. “The reopening of this historic educational foundation will be a significant moment in the modern history of the Mother Church. It has provided the Church with devoted and educated clergy of all ranks, and society with exceptional theologians and teachers.

We hope the positive news will come soon from the state authorities, and that the reopening of our School will coincide with the completion of the extensive restoration works in the coming months. We hope, we are optimistic, and we also envision a renewed Theological School—a dynamic educational institution that will contribute greatly to Orthodoxy, to the local community, to Constantinople, to Turkey, and to the entire world,” the Ecumenical Patriarch stated.

Orthodox Times