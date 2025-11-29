Pope Leo XIV at the Ecumenical Patriarchate (VIDEO) (upd)

Pope Leo XIV arrived at the Ecumenical Patriarchate on Saturday afternoon, in what is his first apostolic journey since his election—a visit of historic significance and profound symbolism for the unity of the Christian world and for peace in a time of global conflict and turmoil.

The Pope was received at the entrance of the Patriarchal Church of Saint George by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The two primates lit a candle together and venerated the holy icon inside the church, where a Doxology was chanted. Present were, among others, Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria, hierarchs of the Churches of Constantinople and Rome, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Afterwards, the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Pope proceeded to the Throne Hall of the Patriarchal House for the signing ceremony of the Joint Declaration. Following the signing, the hierarchs of both sides and the members of the papal delegation were formally presented, before the two primates withdrew for their private meeting in the patriarchal office.

At 17:00, the Pope will preside over a large Divine Liturgy at Constantinople’s indoor event venue, the Volkswagen Arena.

Orthodox Times