Pope at Mass: Bring hope in world where religion is used to justify war

On his third day in Türkiye, Pope Leo XIV presided at Holy Mass in the Volkswagen Arena in Constantinople, accompanied by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Pope recalled, as reported by Vatican News, that November 30 marks the first Sunday of Advent—a time dedicated to preparing for the birth of Christ, who was “begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father.”

This declaration was solemnly made at the Council of Nicaea 1,700 years ago—an anniversary central to this Apostolic Journey.

Holiness more eloquent a sign than miracles

Turning to the first reading from the book of the prophet Isaiah, the Pope reflected on the invitation to all people to “ascend the mountain of the Lord,” and he emphasized the importance of the images present in the passage—Isaiah 2:1-5.

The first image is that of the mountain “established as the highest of the mountains,” which is meant to remind us that the fruits of God’s action in our lives are meant to be shared with everyone.

The city of Zion in the Old Testament is set atop a mountain and is placed as a beacon of light for all people from all corners of the earth. This, the Pope stressed, “serves as a reminder that the joy of goodness is contagious.”

The Pope joins thousands in celebrating the Holy Mass in Constantinople

The saints, like the Apostles Peter, Andrew, and John, confirm this. Pope Leo argued their example reveals an invitation to “renew the power of our own witness of faith.”

Looking at the words of St. John Chrysostom, the Holy Father highlighted how “the allure of holiness” is “a sign more eloquent than any miracles.”

Therefore, the Pope explained, if we truly want to help others, we must “keep watch over ourselves, as the Gospel recommends, by cultivating our faith with prayer and the sacraments.”

But, he warned, we must follow St. Paul’s advice to take on the armor of light rather than the “works of darkness.”

How can we contribute to peace today?

The second image from the Old Testament text is a world in which peace reigns. The prophet Isaiah describes it as a time when swords will become plowshares, spears used as pruning hooks, and no one shall take up swords against one another.

“How urgent this call is for us today,” Pope Leo noted, inviting everyone to ask themselves how they can contribute to achieving peace, unity, and reconciliation in the world.

To dive deeper into this call, the Holy Father used the example of the logo of this Apostolic Journey, which showcases a bridge.

It also calls to mind the large viaduct or bridge connecting the Asian and European continents across the Bosporus Strait. Two more crossings have been built, making means of communication and encounter possible.

Pope Leo explained how these three bridges are a reminder for each of us to build our own structures of connection on three levels: “within the community, in ecumenical relations with members of other Christian denominations, and in our encounters with brothers and sisters belonging to other religions.”

Bonds of unity

The first bond of unity is within the Catholic Church, which in Türkiye is made up of four liturgical traditions: Latin, Armenian, Chaldean, and Syriac.

“Each,” he stressed, “contributes its own spiritual, historical, and ecclesial richness.” When we appreciate the differences, we create a catholicity that unites.

Yet, these bridges we build—like the one over the Bosphorus Strait—need care, attention, and maintenance to withstand time and challenges.

The second bond of unity is ecumenism, which is evident in this Mass through the presence of representatives of other Christian Confessions.

Pope Leo noted that “the same faith in Jesus our Savior unites not only those of us within the Catholic Church, but all our brothers and sisters belonging to other Christian Churches.”

The ecumenical prayer meeting at Iznik on November 28 was a prime example of this, and it is a path “along which we have been walking together for some time.”

The third and final bond of unity is with people of non-Christian communities. In a world “where religion is too often used to justify wars and atrocities,” the Second Vatican Council reiterated how “whoever does not love does not know God.”

People from various countries came together in the Volkswagen Arena

Therefore, the Pope urged everyone to walk together and appreciate the things that unite us.

We must break down the walls “of prejudice and mistrust, promoting mutual knowledge and esteem,” he said, so that we can be messengers of hope and an invitation to becoming peacemakers.

Closing, Pope Leo XIV challenged everyone to use the Advent season to “make these values our resolutions,” remembering that we are on a journey to Heaven.

