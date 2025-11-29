Constantinople: Ecumenical Patriarch and Pope Leo XIV at the Syriac Orthodox Church

Pope Leo XIV visited the Sultanahmet Mosque this morning before heading to the Mor Ephrem Church of the Syriac Orthodox Church, as part of his engagements in Constantinople.

At the historic mosque, the Pontiff was received and guided by Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During his subsequent visit to the Syriac Orthodox Church, the Pope met with the heads of local churches and Christian communities living in Turkey.

The meeting was attended by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria, Elder Metropolitan of Chalcedon Emmanuel, representatives of the Patriarchates of Antioch and Jerusalem, as well as Primates of Churches and Leaders of the World Christian Communion.

At 15:30 local time (14:30 Greek time), the Pope, accompanied by his entourage, will proceed to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, where he will be welcomed by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The two primates will enter together the Patriarchal Church of Saint George, where a Doxology will follow. Present will be Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria, hierarchs of the Churches of Constantinople and Rome, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Afterwards, a ceremony for the signing of the Joint Declaration is scheduled to take place in the Throne Hall of the Patriarchal House. Following the signing, the hierarchs and other members of the papal delegation will be formally presented before the two primates withdraw for their private meeting in the patriarchal office.

Orthodox Times