Pope and Ecumenical Patriarch commemorate 1700 Years since First Ecumenical Council at Nicaea (VIDEO)

Today, Pope Leo XIV and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gathered in Nicaea of Bithynia, in western Turkey, to jointly commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council. Convened in 325 CE in the presence of Emperor Constantine the Great, this historic Council sealed the confession of faith for all of Christendom.

According to protothema.gr, the ceremony will be held at the archaeological site on the shores of Lake Nicaea, where Turkish archaeologists uncovered the remains of an impressive fourth-century basilica ten years ago. Scholars generally agree that this church is either the Basilica of Saint Neophytos or the “Church of the Holy Fathers,” where, according to tradition, the First Ecumenical Council convened.

The two Primates of Christendom are accompanied by the heads of other Christian denominations active in Turkey, including the Orthodox Churches of the Syrians, Copts, and Armenians, as well as the Protestant and Anglican Churches. This lends the ceremony a distinctly inter-Christian character. Having all of these religious leaders present in the same place underscores Nicaea’s significance as a site of unity, historical memory, and shared witness to the Christian faith.

Ecumenical Patriarch’s Address

“We return to this cradle of the Christian faith,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said with emotion in his address, highlighting the significance of the celebration for all Christians, according to protothema.gr.

He then issued a call for unity, saying: “Let us listen to all the voices of the faithful calling for unity.”

Speaking about the historical dimension of the day, he stressed: “Despite all that has occurred through the centuries, and all the turmoil, difficulties, and divisions they brought, we approach this sacred anniversary with shared reverence and a common sense of hope.”

He emphasized that their presence in Nicaea is not merely a remembrance of the past: “We have not gathered here simply to remember the past, but to bear living witness to the same faith expressed by the Fathers of Nicaea.”

Referring to the Creed, he noted: “In Nicaea, history bears witness to eternity… Embedded within the Nicene Creed, these expressions present to all the faith of the Apostles.”

In conclusion, he issued a final call for unity: “With the faith of Nicaea burning with fervor in our hearts, let us run the race toward Christian unity.”

The Pope’s Address

In his address, the Pope thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, for his “great wisdom and foresight” in calling for Church leaders to celebrate this important anniversary together, according to Vatican News.

He also expressed appreciation to the Heads of Churches and Representatives of Christian World Communions for attending the event.

Pope Leo recalled that the Council of Nicaea was held in 325, saying it invites all Christians, even today, to ask ourselves who Jesus Christ is for us personally.

“This question is especially important for Christians,” he said, “who risk reducing Jesus Christ to a kind of charismatic leader or superman, a misrepresentation that ultimately leads to sadness and confusion.”

The Council was held to respond to the Alexandrian priest Arius’ claim that Jesus was only an intermediary between God and humanity, saying He was not fully divine and ignoring the reality of the Incarnation.

“But if God did not become man, how can mortal creatures participate in His immortal life?” asked Pope Leo. “What was at stake at Nicaea, and is at stake today, is our faith in the God who, in Jesus Christ, became like us to make us ‘partakers of the divine nature’.”

The Council of Nicaea, he said, agreed upon the Christological confession we now call the Nicene Creed, which is professed by all Christian Churches and Communities.

The Symbol of Faith, as it is known, was of “fundamental importance in the journey that Christians are making towards full communion.”

“Faith ‘in one Lord Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God, born of the Father before all ages… consubstantial with the Father’ (Nicene Creed),” he said, “is a profound bond already uniting all Christians.”

The Pope invited Christians to embrace that existing bond of unity and journey ever deeper in “adherence to the Word of God revealed in Jesus Christ, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, in mutual love and dialogue.”

By overcoming divisions and reconciling with one another, Christians can bear more credible witness to Jesus Christ and His proclamation of hope for all, he said.

Pope Leo XIV went on to say Christian unity is greatly needed in our world filled with violence and conflict.

“The desire for full communion among all believers in Jesus Christ is always accompanied by the search for fraternity among all human beings,” he said, calling for recognition of the rights and dignity of all people, no matter their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or personal perspectives.

He upheld the role of religions in serving truth and encouraging individuals to seek dialogue and respect.

“We must strongly reject the use of religion for justifying war, violence, or any form of fundamentalism or fanaticism,” the Pope said. “Instead, the paths to follow are those of fraternal encounter, dialogue and cooperation.”

In conclusion, Pope Leo prayed that God the Father may help the commemoration of the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea bear “the abundant fruits of reconciliation, unity and peace.”

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-11/pope-leo-xiv-ecumenical-prayer-turkiye-iznik-nicaea.html

