A fire is raging in Dilijan National Park; hundreds of firefighters, environmental patrols, and volunteers are involved in extinguishing it

YEREVAN, November 26. /ARKA/. Severe fires have been raging in Dilijan National Park for the second day.

According to a statement from the city administration, hundreds of rescuers, as well as environmental patrols and local residents, are involved in extinguishing the fire. Firefighting equipment and other vehicles are being deployed.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs as of November 26, the fire in the “Kazachiy” section has been contained as of 10:30 a.m., while work continues in other areas—near the village of Navur, in the forest adjacent to the Dilijan serpentine road, and in the area of ​​the “Mountainous Armenia” hotel, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia stated.

The ministry denied reports that the fire had reached the “Mountainous Armenia” sanatorium.

“The fire is spreading primarily through grass; many trees have escaped fire. The fire’s spread toward homes and sanatoriums has been stopped,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

669 rescuers, 215 environmental patrols, and local volunteers are involved in extinguishing the fire. Ministry of Defense helicopters made 22 sorties over the past 24 hours to assist with firefighting efforts and aerial reconnaissance.

