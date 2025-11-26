The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State will meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Michael Riga will lead the American delegation to the celebration of the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea in Constantinople, where he will meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

According to a State Department announcement, Mr. Riga will travel to Turkey, Iraq, and Israel from November 27 to December 5 to underscore the United States’ commitment to promoting stability, security, religious freedom, and prosperity throughout the region.

While in Turkey, Mr. Riga will meet with his Turkish counterparts to strengthen U.S.–Turkey relations.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times