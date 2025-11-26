Pope asks for prayers ahead of visit to Türkiye and Lebanon

At the General Audience, Pope Leo XIV reflects on his upcoming Apostolic Visit to Türkiye and Lebanon, calling them two countries “rich in history and spirituality.”

By Joseph Tulloch

Wednesday’s General Audience was one of Pope Leo’s last official appointments in Rome before his Apostolic Journey to Türkiye and Lebanon, which begins on Thursday.



The Pope spoke of the visit, which will be his first foreign journey, at the end of the audience, describing the countries he would be travelling to as “rich in history and spirituality.”

His journey, he said, would also be an opportunity to “commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the first Ecumenical Council,” which was held in Nicaea, modern-day İznik in Türkiye, and to “meet with the Catholic community, our Christian brothers and sisters, and those of other religions.”

The Pope brought his reflection to a close by asking his listeners “to accompany me with your prayers.”

First Apostolic Visit

Pope Leo will arrive in Türkiye around midday on Thursday, and will meet privately with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, before addressing Turkish authorities.

On Friday, in Nicaea, modern-day İznik, the Pope will participate in an ecumenical prayer service marking the 1,700th anniversary of the first Ecumenical Council.

On Saturday, he will celebrate Mass in Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena before travelling on Sunday to Lebanon. There, he will meet with groups including the local authorities, Church leaders, representatives of other religions, and young people.



On Tuesday, he will celebrate public Mass at the Beirut Waterfront before heading back to Rome, where he is scheduled to arrive at about 4:00 PM.

‘Keep going, have courage’

Speaking to Vatican News ahead of the Pope’s journey, Holy See Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said that Türkiye “was a cradle of Christianity, where the first communities arose.”

“The Council of Nicaea”, the Cardinal stressed, “laid the foundations of our faith: belief in Jesus Christ as fully divine and fully human.”

Cardinal Parolin also emphasized the importance of the Pope’s visit to Lebanon, which, he said, “has made some progress in resolving the crisis that has affected it in recent years.”

The country now has “a president, a government, and there are reforms underway,” Cardinal Parolin said. “But many difficulties, delays, and obstacles remain, which could slow or frustrate the population’s expectations.”

In this context, the Cardinal suggested, the Pope’s message would be one of “encouragement,” an invitation to “keep going, have courage, continue on the path you have begun.”

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-11/pope-leo-turkiye-lebanon-prayers-history-spirituality.html