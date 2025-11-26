New Homenetmen Sports Complex Opens in Paris

The Homenetmen in Paris hosted a grand opening ceremony, attended by hundreds of community members, for a new sports complex in the Issy-les-Moulineaux suburb of Paris on Sunday.

The event coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Homenetmen in France. The new center will be a critical transformation for the community, for the future generations and especially for the Armenians who live vicinity of Issy-les-Moulineaux, which has large Armenian population.

Accordting to the data from the Issy-les-Moulineaux church, 15,000 Armenians live in the area, which has a population of about 50,000 to 60,000. Armenians also live in the south of Paris, and a direct metro line will reach Issy-les-Moulineaux from Alfortville, where the new center is located.

The new facility also houses hall that will be used for cultural events and activities and is home to the Ararat Dance troupe. The Hamazkayin will also move its Armenian language courses to the center and plans are underway to start a children’s choir. The center also has a cafeteria.

Representatives of all organizations of Issy-les-Moulineaux, including the church, school and cultural associations gathered for the event.

Bishop Grigor Khachadourian, the Prelate of France blessed the building, following which an official ribbon-cutting ceremony ushered the hundreds of attendees into the new facility.

Asbarez