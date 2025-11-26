ERT to broadcast historic meeting between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo XIV

The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation ERT will broadcast live the historic encounter between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo XIV, taking place at the Phanar and in Nicaea of Bithynia.

From Thursday, November 27, to Sunday, November 30, ERTnews will adjust its programming to provide minute-by-minute coverage of all developments surrounding the significant visit and full schedule of the two primates of the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches.

This meeting carries profound symbolism for all of Christianity, taking place 1,700 years after the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea in Bithynia, where in 325 AD the Christian Creed—the “Pistevo”—was formulated.

The public broadcaster’s news channel, through special programs and live reports from Constantinople correspondent Elvira Krithari, as well as dispatched journalists Pierros Zannetakos, Fanis Papathanasious and Valeria Dolapsaki, will illuminate the deep spiritual and theological significance of this historic event and of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to the Phanar.

Analyses by experts and direct links to key moments will offer viewers an in-depth understanding of the broader impact of this milestone meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest Christian traditions.

Orthodox Times