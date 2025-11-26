Elder Metropolitan of Chalcedon: Life can blossom only if ethnophyletism dies

“The First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea—whose 1,700th anniversary we celebrate this year—represents the Church’s insistence that division is an unnatural state of affairs,” declares Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon in his interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Constantinople and his meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

“In a world oscillating between fundamentalism and secularism, returning to the cradle of our shared faith serves as a mirror, compelling us to reflect on whether our theology is a living experience or has become defensive armor of certainties,” he emphasizes.

According to Metropolitan Emmanuel, “The meeting between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Leo XIV in Nicaea carries a dizzying theological weight. It is an act of resistance against the comfort of self-satisfied isolation, transcending mere ceremony.” The joint presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Pope of Rome, he emphasizes, sends a clear message: “In an age when people are building walls, shepherds must dismantle the certainties that keep us apart and seek that unity which is ‘the bond of perfection’ (Col. 3:14). What is required, I believe, is a shared submission to the truth that sets us free.”

Referring to the wars and bloodshed that humanity is experiencing today, the Metropolitan Elder of Chalcedon notes that “the presence of the two primates functions differently from a ‘political intervention’ in a secular sense. Lacking divisions and armies, they remind us that peace is the presence of God in human relationships. Their message is a powerful voice against the hubris of power.”

“Life can blossom only if ethnophyletism dies and the arrogance of power is buried,” he meaningfully underscores, explaining: “It may seem paradoxical to the world’s logic, but transcending conflict requires humility. Those who invest in the superiority of their own race or ‘rightness’ ultimately become servants of hatred. The two religious leaders will remind us that God transcends national symbols, and their message is that the only victory worth having is the victory over death.”

Finally, Metropolitan Emmanuel asserts that “the European and global reality demands a common witness—not as a strategy for survival, but as a consequence of our faith. The churches must speak with one voice about faith in Christ and the resurrection, the suffering of modern humanity, poverty, and the climate crisis if they are to remain living organisms.”

Q: What is the historical and theological significance of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea for the Church? How influential is it today in the ongoing theological dialogue between East and West?

A: The First Ecumenical Council transcends the character of a museum exhibit or a simple chronological milestone that calls for anniversary celebrations. Such an approach would fail to explain why it has endured over time. Seventeen hundred years ago, the Church articulated a way of existence rather than an ideology. It dared to define truth as a communion of life and a lived companionship—a stance that surpasses the legal affirmation of individual conviction. The term ‘homoousios,’ which to some may sound like a dry dogmatic formula, is in reality the only safeguard against the pulverization of human existence.

In a world wobbling between fundamentalism and secularization, returning to the cradle of our shared faith serves as a mirror, compelling us to question whether our theology is a lived experience or has become a defensive shell of certainties. The enduring impact of Nicaea lies in this realization: truth is primarily threatened by our egocentrism and our inability to relate to one another. The dialogue between East and West acknowledges the painful yet salvific truth that unity is far more important than diplomatic neutrality. We might say it is the Church’s persistent conviction that division is an unnatural condition.”

Q: The meeting between Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Pope Francis is seen as a message of reconciliation and cooperation from the leading figures of Christianity to their followers. This message comes within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between Orthodoxy and Roman Catholicism since 1980. What are the goals and expectations for the progress of this dialogue? What message does the joint presence of the two primates convey?

A: Contrary to the mistaken perception that this is an easy process or a “courteous” exchange of pleasantries, the dialogue of truth is arduous and often slow. It requires kenosis—the self-emptying of prejudices built up over centuries. The meeting of the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Pope in Nicaea carries a dizzying theological weight. It represents resistance to the ease of complacent isolation and surpasses the limits of mere protocol.

Many are entrenched behind ideological ‘purity’ and the safety that distance provides fearing this encounter. Yet, refusing to speak is ultimately an act of evasion. Our expectations concern a path beyond imaginary quick fixes for wounds of a thousand years because the road is uphill. The goal is to demonstrate that the Church exists to foster relationships. Looking back, it’s clear that we’ve come a long way, evolving from the initial ‘Dialogue of Love’ to the more demanding ‘Dialogue of Truth.’ This transition enables us to address theological issues with the seriousness that history demands, free from haste.

Within this framework, the dialogue unfolds in an atmosphere of mutual respect and a sincere willingness to understand one another without time pressure or stifling deadlines. Instead, we proceed convinced that rapprochement bears fruit with patience. We leave space for prayer so that the Paraclete may enlighten our thoughts and hearts for the good of the Church.

This attitude gives meaning to the meeting in Nicaea. The joint presence of the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Pope of Rome transcends an image, proclaiming that faith is an outward movement toward others, beyond private quests for vindication. The message is clear: in an age when people build walls, shepherds must dismantle the certainties that divide us and seek the unity that is “the bond of perfection” (Col. 3:14). I believe what is needed is a shared submission to the truth that liberates.

Q: Your Eminence, we live in an age of wars and bloodshed. Many see parallels with the conditions that preceded the two World Wars. What message will the two primates send about overcoming conflicts in our region—the Middle East—and elsewhere, such as in Ukraine?

A: “The current reality seems to contradict every hope, as the world is being torn apart by violence that is both military and profoundly existential. We witness the ‘hardened structures’ of a civilization that, while proclaiming progress, slips into the madness of bloodshed—where, from the Middle East to Ukraine, human life is cheapened and reduced to mere statistics. This leads us to become terrifyingly accustomed to death.

In this context, the presence of the two primates is different from a worldly ‘political intervention,’ because they lack divisions and remind us that peace is God’s presence in human relationships. Their message is a strong cry against the hubris of power. Today, people experience the dead-end situation as anguish in their daily lives as they watch their homes turn into ruins. The Church must act according to the Lord’s words: “Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (John 12:24). Life can blossom only if ethnophyletism dies and the arrogance of power is buried.

Though it may seem paradoxical to worldly logic, overcoming conflict requires humility. Those who invest in the superiority of their race or righteousness end up serving hatred. The two religious leaders will remind us that God transcends national symbols. Their message is that the only victory worth having is victory over death. In a world numbed by violence, the Church has only one weapon: Christ and love for those near and far. If this seems weak in the face of weapons of war, let us remember that history is often shaped by what the powerful deem as “folly.”

Q: Drawing on your personal experience in European ecclesiastical institutions and in inter-Christian, interreligious, and intercultural dialogue, how can cooperation among the churches of Christ become more effective at the European and global levels?

A: “Experience has shown that institutions—necessary as they are—often risk becoming trapped in bureaucratic self-referentiality. We tend to confuse activity with progress. Effectiveness will not emerge from creating new committees or drafting elaborate documents that only a few initiates read.

The issue runs deeper, touching on our identity. We have underestimated the weight of our responsibility toward the world. Cooperation will only become meaningful when we view dialogue as a means of communication and mutual understanding, transitioning from suspicion to trust despite historical burdens. We must recognize that the European and global realities demand a shared witness of our faith, not merely as a survival strategy. If the churches are to remain living organisms, they must speak with one voice about faith in Christ and the resurrection, the suffering of today’s humans, poverty, and the climate crisis. Cooperation requires the courage to leave our enclaves and meet one another in the face of human suffering—where our credibility is ultimately tested.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times