Hamazkayin ‘Nor Shounch’ Hosts Children’s Event Featuring Author Marine Jarchafjian

“Maral in Artsakh” Continues to Inspire

LOS ANGELES — The Lorik Humanitarian Fund announced another successful community event celebrating Marine Jarchafjian’s children’s book, “Maral in Artsakh.” Organized by the Hamazkayin Western Region Literary Group “Nor Shounch” and hosted by the Armenian Relief Society, the gathering brought together families, children, and community leaders for a warm afternoon of storytelling, culture, and giving.

Marine Jarchafjian shared her book “Maral in Artsakh” with the children, reading passages based on the true story of a young girl in Martuni, Artsakh. Following the reading, the children enjoyed an art activity painting Dadig Babig statues, further connecting them with Armenian culture and tradition.

Jarchafjian reading passages from her book “Maral in Artsakh” Jarchafjian presenting the mission and ongoing work of Lorik Humanitarian Fund

Hamazkayin Western Region took the meaningful step of inviting Marine to share stories from Artsakh, as well as to present the mission and ongoing work of Lorik Humanitarian Fund. In a touching act of solidarity, they contributed $600 to the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund «Ազնավուր Սաղեան» Կրթաթոշակի Հիմնադրամ, established in honor of Martuni’s late mayor Aznavour Saghyan.

Thanks to the families who purchased copies of “Maral in Artsakh,” an additional $250 was raised through book proceeds, bringing the total impact from the event to $850 in support of scholarships for Artsakh students.

“Maral in Artsakh” has already reached readers around the world and continues to shine a light on the daily life, heritage, and resilience of children from Artsakh. It remains dedicated to the city of Martuni and its late mayor, Aznavour Saghyan, who gave his life in defense of the Armenian nation on September 19, 2023.

The book is available online at and in local bookstores throughout Los Angeles and Armenia. All proceeds continue to support the Aznavour Saghyan Scholarship Fund, helping students from Artsakh pursue higher education.

Established under Lorik Humanitarian Fund, the scholarship fund supports the educational future of young people from Artsakh while honoring the legacy, courage, and service of Martuni Mayor Aznavour Saghyan.

Children painting “Mamig Babig” statues A finished “Mamig Babig” statue

Lorik Humanitarian Fund is a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing housing, education, and cultural preservation initiatives for families displaced from Artsakh.

Amaras Imports operates the Artsakh Shop, offering Armenian-made products and cultural items, with proceeds supporting humanitarian and cultural preservation efforts through Lorik Humanitarian Fund.

Asbarez