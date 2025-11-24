The Pope at the Phanar for the Thronal Feast of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has issued an announcement ahead of the great feast of the Holy and Glorious Apostle Andrew the First-Called, the Thronal Feast of the Great Church of Christ, and on the occasion of the official visit of Pope Leo XIV of Rome to the Phanar.

In its official statement, the Ecumenical Patriarchate notes: “It is announced with exceeding joy that, on the occasion of the feast of the Holy and Glorious Apostle Andrew the First-Called, which is also the Thronal Feast of the Holy Great Church of Christ, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV of Rome, will officially be visiting the Phanar and His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, arriving at the Patriarchate with His entourage this coming Saturday, November 29th, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

From the entrance of the Patriarchal compound, the Pope and the Patriarch will proceed together to the Most Venerable Patriarchal Church, where a Service of Doxology will be celebrated in the presence of His Beatitude Pope and Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa, Hierarchy of the Church of Rome and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Türkiye, and other dignitaries.

Concluding the Doxology, the signing of the Joint Declaration by the two Primates will take place in the Throne Room, followed by presentations of Hierarchs from the two Churches, and a private mitting between the Pope and the Patriarch in the Patriarchal Office.

Following these proceedings, His Beatitude Patriarch Theodore will preside over the Festive Great Vespers, and on Sunday, November 30th, His All-Holiness will preside at the Patriarchal and Synodal Divine Liturgy, in concelebration with His Beatitude.

At this service, His Holiness Pope Leo will be present with His entourage, along with a representative of the esteemed Hellenic Government as per annual custom, the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Türkiye, and other dignitaries.

At the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, official addresses will be exchanged between the Pope and the Ecumenical Patriarch, followed by the blessing of the congregation by both Primates from the balcony of the Patriarchal Residence.

Matins will commence at 7:30 a.m.

During both the Service of Doxology (November 29th) and the Divine Liturgy (November 30th), admission to the Phanar will be granted upon presentation of special invitations issued for these days.”

Orthodox Times