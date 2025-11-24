Ecumenical Patriarch: We have placed our trust in the Cross of Christ and in His Mother

On Friday, 21 November 2025, the Feast of the Entrance of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided at the Divine Liturgy in the festively celebrating Cathedral of the same name of the Most Holy Archdiocese of Constantinople in Pera. Concelebrating with the Patriarch were Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi, Metropolitan Irenaeus of Myriophyto and Peristasis, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, Metropolitan Arsenios of Austria, Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria, Metropolitan Jakobos of Mexico, and Bishop Dositheos from the Patriarchate of Georgia.

The sermon was delivered by the Protopresbyter Athanasios Gikas, Dean of the Theological School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Following the Dismissal, the Patriarch delivered an extensive homily on the great feast of the Entrance of the Theotokos.

“We celebrate,” he said, “because through the young Virgin Mary the Cross entered the world — the Cross upon which her Son hung, erasing the record of our sins which He nailed to His wood. And we Christians of this City, who are ‘pressed by many temptations,’ tormented by ‘difficult illnesses and passions,’ oppressed and storm-tossed by ‘needs and tribulations,’ always throughout the centuries — and still today — have placed our trust in the Cross of Christ and in His Mother who intercedes for us.”

Reflecting on the faithful of Constantinople, he continued: “Knowing that ‘our citizenship is in heaven,’ from where we await our Savior and Redeemer, we believe that Christ, who once dwelt in the Tabernacle of the New Covenant — in the flesh of the Theotokos — can also dwell in us, His chosen people in this City, and deliver us from every danger and trial.”

The Patriarch also drew inspiration from the day’s Gospel reading, offering warm praise and blessings to “the Martha and the Mary” of the local community — those who serve both materially and spiritually under the pastoral care of Metropolitan Andreas of the Forty Churches. “One complements the other. The Lord praised Mary’s good portion, yet did not condemn Martha’s. There are two ways to serve God and one’s neighbor, each according to one’s calling.”

Quoting Saint Paul, he emphasized: “Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. When we seek the good of the many — the common good — the whole community prospers, and so do we.”

The Patriarch expressed the Mother Church’s satisfaction with the multifaceted work of the Staurodrómion Community, as presented in the report of its President Mr. Georgios Papaliaris, commending all clergy, educators, and lay contributors. He wished them “rich recompense and abundant strength from the Lord, from whom every good and perfect gift comes.”

The Patriarch then expressed the joy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the upcoming visit of Pope Leo XIV to Nicaea and the Phanar for the Thronal Feast of Saint Andrew. “This visit,” he said, “will be a significant event in the life of the Great Church of Christ and a historic milestone in the sacred journey toward Christian unity.”

In this spirit, he welcomed the official Delegation of the Roman Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Belgium, accompanied by members of the Orthodox Episcopal Assembly of Benelux, describing them as “forerunners” of the Pope’s visit. He greeted them warmly, wishing Archbishop Luc Terlinden a fruitful ministry and congratulating Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium for his initiative.

The Patriarch also addressed with affection the students of the Zografeion Lyceum and the school’s alumni who were present.

Prior to the Patriarch’s address, Metropolitan Andreas of the Forty Churches and Mr. Georgios Papaliaris offered greetings, while members of the Community presented reports on its financial status and philanthropic activities.

Following the celebration, the Patriarch bestowed the Offikion of Archon Protopsaltes of the Great Church of Christ upon Dr. Savvas Nikiforos, cardiologist and father of the Patriarchal Ecclesiarch and Director of the Patriarchal Private Office, Archimandrite Aetios.

In his address, the Patriarch praised the new Archon’s integrity, scientific excellence, and family life. “You possess all the virtues that once characterized the holders of this office — reliability, seriousness, and uprightness,” he said, adding heartfelt praise for Dr. Nikiforos’ son, Archimandrite Aetios, whom he described as “a precious and promising servant of the Great Church, devoted entirely to Christ.”

In his reply, the newly invested Archon expressed profound gratitude to the Patriarch for the honor and reaffirmed his devotion to the Mother Church.

