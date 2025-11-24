Crane truck inside Hagia Sophia sparks concerns over floor safety (PHOTOS)

Concerns have been raised over the appearance of a crane truck inside Hagia Sophia, after photographs showed the vehicle positioned on the monument’s floor, parked on temporary protective plates, as well as another vehicle near the so-called Imperial Gate, the main ceremonial entrance of the site.

The images, widely circulated on social media, prompted questions about whether the highly sensitive floor of the monument is being adequately protected during ongoing restoration works.

The issue, reported by Turkiye Today, sparked public debate, leading the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism to issue an official statement responding to the concerns. In an earlier comment, Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized that reinforcement works were progressing without obstructing worship, describing Hagia Sophia as “1,486 years old” and noting that the main apse and the central dome are entering “the broadest and most comprehensive restoration process in their history,” with the aim of improving seismic resilience and preserving the monument’s authentic character.

Despite the presence of temporary protective panels beneath the crane’s wheels, specialists pointed out that the system seen in the photographs appears basic—flat plates that do not ensure full load distribution. According to an anonymous scientific assessment, the floor of Hagia Sophia is not a single-layer structure; it consists of mosaics, ancient stone slabs, and, in certain places, underlying cavities resembling subfloor chambers. The concentration of heavy loads or vibrations from large vehicles may, the assessment notes, transfer stress to these layers, potentially causing long-term deterioration.

Experts stress that such monuments require more advanced load-distribution systems, including thicker, interlocking protective panels combined with beams or steel plates to disperse weight over a wider surface.

Following the public debate, the General Directorate of Foundations, responsible for managing religious endowments, released detailed information on the protective methods being used. According to the ministry, before any vehicles entered the building, static load analyses, soil assessments, and bearing-capacity measurements were conducted, indicating that the underlying floor can withstand up to 25 tonnes per square meter. For added safety, a temporary platform capable of supporting up to 30 tonnes per square meter was constructed.

The statement noted that the heaviest vehicle to be used—approximately 45 tonnes—actually exerts only 6 tonnes per square meter on the floor, thanks to the special weight-distribution system in place.

Photos: turkiyetoday.com / Instagram: @antiktarih / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

