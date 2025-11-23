Bartholomew: We must rise above egoism in our dialogue with the Vatican

Ahead of his historic meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Nicaea, marking the 1,700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew spoke to Kathimerini about the significance of the encounter, the prospects for dialogue between the two Churches, the latest developments regarding the reopening of the Theological School of Halki, and the current state of relations between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Turkey.

Halki Theological School: ‘The day of reopening is not far,’ said Ecumenical Patriarch

The Ecumenical Patriarch voiced marked optimism regarding the future of the Halki Theological School. “We hope that the day of the reopening is not too far away,” he said.

He explained that since May 2024—after a visit by Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, acting on President Erdogan’s instructions—exploratory discussions between the Ministry and the Patriarchate have been underway and are advancing positively. The Patriarch expressed confidence that this dialogue will lead to a “fruitful outcome.”

With visible emotion, he spoke about the extensive renovation project currently taking place, made possible through the generosity of Athanasios Martinou. “We hope, we are optimistic, and we envision a renewed Theological School—an active and dynamic institution that will contribute significantly to Orthodoxy, as well as to the local community, to Constantinople, to Turkey, and to the world,” he said.

He added: “We are deeply grateful that this rightful request is being supported by many prominent figures, as well as by ordinary people of every nationality and faith, both in Turkey and internationally.”

The historic meeting in Nicaea – What the Phanar expects

When asked about the significance of his upcoming meeting with Pope Leo XIV, the Ecumenical Patriarch described the encounter as “highly symbolic,” noting that the new Pope accepted the Phanar’s invitation immediately.

He recalled that the original invitation had been extended in 2014 to the late Pope Francis, and that it now finds its “historical continuity” through Pope Leo XIV. “We will meet in the very place where the First Ecumenical Council was convened,” he remarked.

The Patriarch stressed that their joint presence in Nicaea conveys a clear message of fraternal relations and an “unwavering commitment to deepening the theological dialogue” between the two Churches. “Our desire—and our effort—is the restoration of the visible unity of the Church of Christ and of our mutual Communion, for which we pray unceasingly,” he said.

Reunification of Christianity: Is it possible?

Addressing whether the meeting in Nicaea could serve as a message of Christian reunification, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed cautious optimism. He acknowledged the thousand-year divide that still separates East and West, yet stressed that Christians cannot disregard Christ’s command for unity.

“Deep wounds do not heal easily,” he remarked, noting nevertheless that “what is impossible for humans is possible for God.”

He called for the overcoming of egoism and prejudice and for the continuation of sincere dialogue, emphasizing that the joint presence in Nicaea carries “historic significance” and recalls the shared journey of the first Christian millennium.

The Patriarch also highlighted the turmoil of the modern world—wars, social inequalities, and environmental crisis—warning that these challenges demand a credible and united Christian response. “Christian shepherds must speak with words that truly persuade,” he said, underscoring the need for a “common testimony that supports and spiritually strengthens the modern human being amid the trials of our shaken world.”

Message from the Phanar: What will be announced with the Pope

Speaking about the Pope’s forthcoming official visit to the Phanar on November 29 and 30 and his attendance at the Patriarchal Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch underscored the long-standing tradition of encounters between Rome and Constantinople.

“We will affirm to every person of goodwill that we continue our dialogue in a spirit of brotherly love,” he said.

He further stressed that the two Churches will raise a united voice in favor of peace, the cessation of wars, the relief of suffering peoples, and the protection of children and refugees.

Relations with the Turkish state – “The climate has improved”

Commenting on the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s relations with Turkey, the Patriarch observed that notable progress has been achieved over the past two decades.

“The climate has clearly improved, despite occasional difficulties,” he noted.

He emphasized, however, that several key issues remain unresolved — foremost among them the recognition of legal personality for the Ecumenical Patriarchate. “We have patience, we hope, we pray, and we remain optimistic,” he said.

