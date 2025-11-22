Joint Delegation of Orthodox and Roman Catholic Bishops of Benelux visited Halki Theological School

The Theological School of Halki was visited on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, by the Joint Delegation of the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Benelux, led by Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Brussels Luc Terlinden.

The delegation also included Bishop Joachim of Apolloniada, Bishop Dositheos of the Church of Georgia, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne Evangelos Psallas, as well as Roman Catholic Bishops Johan Bonny, Jean-Pierre Delville, Lode Aerts, Lode Van Hecke, and Jean-Luc Hudson, together with Fr. Tommy Scholtes and other associates.

The hierarchs and their delegation were welcomed at the entrance of the School by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, who greeted them warmly. In his remarks, he spoke about the history of the School and its significant contribution to inter-Christian dialogue and the ongoing effort to strengthen relations among Christian communities.

The distinguished visitors then visited the chapel of the Holy Trinity and were guided through the historic classrooms and the various areas of the School.

Orthodox Times