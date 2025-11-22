Archbishop of America met Greek singer Konstantinos Argiros

Konstantinos Argiros, a well-known Greek singer, visited the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America headquarters on Friday, November 21, 2025, to offer his greetings to Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

During their warm and friendly meeting, His Eminence thanked Argiros for his visit and congratulated him on his sold-out concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, scheduled for today’s evening, November 22, 2025.

The Archbishop also remarked that the first time he heard Argiros’s music was during Covid, when everyone was forced to be quarantined and inside. He said that the music gave him much joy during that time.

Speaking about the Greek American community, Archbishop Elpidophoros highlighted their deep pride in their heritage, culture, and strong connection to the Church. He also noted how much joy Greek Americans derive from Greek music and dance. Responding, Argiros said he has himself experienced this incredible Greek pride while in New York and is grateful for the outpouring of enthusiastic support he receives with his music.

Before the visit concluded, the Archbishop inquired about Argiros’s family and presented a gift for his young son, Vasilis.

Orthodox Times