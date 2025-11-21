Pope Leo XIV visits the Basilica of Assisi and prays at the Tomb of Saint Francis

Pope Leo XIV made a pilgrimage on Thursday to the Basilica of Assisi, where he prayed in the crypt before the tomb of Saint Francis. The visit, held ahead of the 800th anniversary of the saint’s repose, was marked by moments of deep reflection and spiritual significance.

“For me, it is a blessing to have been able to come here, to this holy place,” the Pope said. “We are approaching eight hundred years since the death of Saint Francis. This gives us the opportunity to prepare to celebrate this great, humble, and poor saint, at a time when the world is seeking messages of hope.”

Despite severe weather, the Pope was warmly received by a large crowd of faithful who applauded him, along with students from Italian schools who had gathered to greet him. Speaking to the Franciscan friars, Leo XIV announced his intention to return to Assisi in 2026 for the official commemoration of the 800th anniversary.

During his visit, the Pope also met with the Catholic bishops of Italy, who are currently convening in Assisi. After the Divine Liturgy, he joined the Augustinian nuns for a fraternal meal.

Source: ANA-MPA

Orthodox Times