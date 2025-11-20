Ecumenical Patriarch welcomes Greek Parliament Delegation at the Phanar

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received members of the Hellenic Parliament on Monday at the Phanar, during their visit to Constantinople for the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE.

During the meeting, the discussion focused on key issues that concern the international community today — peaceful coexistence, human rights, and the safeguarding of democracy in a rapidly changing world. His All-Holiness exchanged views with the Greek MPs, highlighting the need for dialogue, understanding, and the protection of human dignity as fundamental principles for global stability.

Following the visit, MP Christos Giannoulis shared his reflections on social media, speaking warmly about the encounter.

Orthodox Times