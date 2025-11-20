Ecumenical Patriarch consecrates the newly restored Cemetery Church of Saints Constantine and Helen in Therapia

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the consecration of the newly restored Cemetery Church of Saints Constantine and Helen in Therapia.

The historic church underwent a complete renovation thanks to the generous sponsorship of world-renowned cardiovascular surgeon and Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, Dr. Avxentios Kalangos. A large portion of the surrounding tombs was also restored through the benefaction of Mr. Lambros Theofanidis, a member of the Greek diaspora from San Francisco.

The icons of the iconostasis — faithful reproductions of those in the Holy Trinity Monastery of Halki — were offered by the families of Konstantinos and Despina Diakrousi, Georgios and Martha Sambountzis, Alexandra Karypi of Athens, and Pinelopi Karnari of Thessaloniki, while the liturgical embroideries were donated by Mr. Anestis Maidis of Thessaloniki.

Following the service, several speakers addressed the Ecumenical Patriarch, among them Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi.

After the ceremony, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Church of the Nativity of Saint John the Forerunner in Nea Synoikia – Upper Bosphorus, where he prayed and venerated in the recently restored temple, whose consecration he had been unable to attend.

The day marked a significant moment for the local faithful and for the historic Greek Orthodox presence along the Bosphorus, celebrating both the preservation of sacred heritage and the devotion of benefactors who continue to support the life of the Mother Church.

Orthodox Times