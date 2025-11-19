Cypriot, Lebanese delegation discussed academic collaboration with the Archbishop of America

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America welcomed the Mayor of Pafos, Phaedon Phaedonos, to the Archdiocese for a warm and substantive meeting, joined by two senior leaders of the American University of Beirut: Dr. Imad Baalbaki, Senior Vice President for Advancement and Business Development, and Dr. Wassim El Hajj, Rector of AUB Mediterraneo. This was Mayor Phaedonos’s second visit to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Dr. Baalbaki and Dr. El Hajj spoke about AUB’s historic mission—surviving wars, economic collapse, and profound political upheavals—while continuing to produce research, scholarship, and graduates that have shaped the Middle East for more than a century. With AUB Mediterraneo now operating in Pafos, they emphasized their determination to contribute to Cyprus’s scientific, educational, and economic life, and to deepen connections with Greece and the Greek-American diaspora. Mayor Phaedonos echoed the need for strong partnerships that can elevate Pafos as a regional hub for innovation, technology, and higher learning.

Archbishop Elpidophoros affirmed the Archdiocese’s readiness to support broader collaboration with American academic institutions, beginning with Hellenic College Holy Cross in Boston and extending to universities, scholars, and students across the Greek-American community.

Photos by Orthodox Observer

Orthodox Times