Armenia Digital Awards 2025 Expands Armenia’s Digital Horizon with Record Participation

Yerevan, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Armenia Digital Awards 2025 concluded its second annual cycle with a level of engagement and innovation that signals a decisive new phase in Armenia’s digital transformation. Organized by the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing Association (ECDMA), the Awards have quickly become one of the country’s most critical professional platforms for recognizing excellence in digital technology, digital communications, marketing, design, engineering, and the broader digital economy.

With more than 800 submissions across diverse sectors, the 2025 edition reflected both the breadth and depth of Armenia’s growing digital landscape. The competition adopted a uniquely open nomination model: participation was entirely free, and anyone could nominate any project they believed deserved recognition, regardless of whether they were connected to it. This approach has democratized access and created opportunities for independent creators, emerging professionals, and smaller organizations that have traditionally remained outside major award ecosystems.

What differentiates the Armenia Digital Awards from similar regional initiatives is its commitment to independence. The organizers do not intervene in the evaluation process, do not influence scoring, and do not accept any commercial arrangements that could affect jury decisions. Instead, ECDMA focuses purely on methodology, transparency, and assessment structure. Jury members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics that mandates self-recusal in cases of potential conflicts of interest, ensuring that every nomination is evaluated objectively.

This foundation of neutrality and professional integrity has been one of the primary reasons for the competition’s rapid adoption by Armenia’s digital community. It has also made the Awards increasingly visible in international professional circles, where emerging digital ecosystems are closely watched for innovation and talent.

The submissions themselves reflect a country in transition. Armenia’s digital sector has been experiencing accelerated growth over the past five years, driven by rising technical expertise, heightened standards for digital product quality, a maturing startup ecosystem, the expansion of engineering and design teams, and increasing integration of digital tools into traditional industries. As a result, the 2025 competition delivered a range of projects that demonstrated improved product architecture, a more profound understanding of user experience, more sophisticated analytics, and the adoption of modern frameworks and development standards.

The evaluation was conducted by an international jury of nearly 100 respected professionals representing technology, e-commerce, product management, marketing, venture capital, communications, creative industries, and analytics. Among the jury were specialists such as Hayk Margaryan (ICC Armenia), Konstantin Petrosov (ARKA Agency), Avag Simonyan (Triple S VC), Arsen Baghdasaryan (DataArt), Arkadi Kharajyan (Vega), Evgeniy Golota (Google), Mariam Sargsyan, Kostiantyn Cherednychenko (Tempo Communications), Rajnish Narayanan (Brand Energy Digital), Dr. Gayane Markosyan (Synopsys Armenia), Zina Grigoryan (Alfapharm), Maria Azatyan (ArmGate), Gohar Sargsyan (PowerFusion LLC), Hayk Ayrapetyan (IMAST Inc.), Garnik Gapoyan (Domus CJSC), Evgeniia Sonts (apPRove), Armine Karakhan (GetAds Network), Mykhailo Ambartsumov (Miasin s.r.o.), Elena Kozubskaya (Food Solutions KZ), Madina Seisengaliyeva (Yandex Ads), Ketevan Aslanishvili (JSC Silk Bank), Alex Chiru (Vandor Group), Kirill Timofeev (Mad Lead Printer) and others. Their expertise covered not only digital product development but also corporate strategy, digital commerce, fintech, branding, marketing operations, and emerging technologies.

The Awards use the ECDMA Awards Management System, a unified scoring platform that records each score and ensures the transparency and integrity of results. While the system manages workflow efficiency, all decisions are made exclusively by the jury, maintaining independence at every stage.

Armenia’s Digital Maturity Reflected in the 2025 Winners

The winners of the 2025 edition represent diverse sectors of Armenia’s digital economy:

Best Bank Website – ARMECONOMBANK (aeb.am)

Best Education Sector Website – GITC (gitc.am)

Best Insurance Website – Ingo Armenia Insurance CJSC (ingoarmenia.am)

Best Marketing & Advertising Agency Website – Brandon Marketing & Branding Agency (brandon.am)

Best Non-Banking Financial Services – EasyPay (easypay.am)

Best Online Portal – Naked Science (naked-science.ru)

Best Logistics Company Website – Onex Armenia (onex.am)

Best Website Redesign – Armbanks.am (ARKA News Agency)

Best Digital Professional – Denis Alekseev

The variety of industries represented speaks to Armenia’s evolution from a primarily engineering-focused IT market to a broader digital services ecosystem encompassing fintech, logistics, digital content, online education, digital media, retail services, real estate platforms, and large-scale corporate digital infrastructure.

This trend is further reflected in the rising quality of digital presence among traditional sectors such as banking and insurance, the increased adoption of data-driven tools by agencies, and the growing role of design systems and user research practices.

Armenia’s real estate sector, in particular, showed notable development. As the country experiences continuous urban growth, construction expansion, and rising demand for modern property services, digital interfaces have become central to consumer decision-making. This shift was evident in the submissions of 2025, many of which demonstrated improved design integrity, clearer information structures and better integration of multimedia and interactive components.

Satenik Ghazaryan, CMO of the Armenia Digital Awards, shared her perspective on this evolution:

“The overall standard of entries this year was robust, but I was particularly pleased to see high-quality submissions from the real estate sector. My work in real estate marketing gives me a close view of how this industry is evolving, and it is encouraging to see companies prioritize user-centered design, modern visual language, and digital communication. These changes reflect a deeper shift in the market and show that Armenian companies are increasingly willing to compete on the level of global user expectations. The Awards highlight these achievements and inspire further digital progress.”

The digital sector’s trajectory also reflects broader trends in Armenia’s economic and technological development. Over the past decade, Armenia has positioned itself as a regional IT hub. Despite macroeconomic challenges, the local digital industry has continued to grow through innovation, resilience and a focus on global competitiveness. As companies increasingly adopt digital transformation strategies, the importance of high-quality digital products has become central to brand relevance, operational efficiency and customer engagement.

Voices from the Industry: Recognizing Progress and Raising Standards

In commenting on the significance of the Awards, Eugene Mischenko, Founder and President of ECDMA, emphasized the importance of recognition as a driver of professional development. He noted that his understanding of the awards ecosystem comes not only from organizing Armenia Digital Awards but also from serving on numerous international juries and receiving several global distinctions himself throughout his career.

“Recognition plays a fundamental role in shaping a market and establishing its standards,” Mischenko said. “Armenia Digital Awards was created to provide a transparent, fair and independent framework through which Armenian companies and specialists can understand their position relative to global benchmarks. Watching the pace of the Armenian digital ecosystem’s evolution for the second year in a row shows that the industry is not only growing but also maturing. Our goal is to support this progress and contribute to the long-term development of the country’s digital culture.”

The Awards also highlight the importance of individual professionals who drive the industry forward. Denis Alekseev, winner of the Best Digital Professional award, reflected on the environment that has formed around the competition:

“Armenia’s digital market is moving very quickly, and it is essential to have a platform that can objectively highlight the specialists who drive innovation. For professionals, recognition is more than a title – it validates the long hours invested in analytics, UX work, product iteration and experimentation. It encourages continuous learning and pushes the entire market forward. I see Armenia developing as a digital ecosystem that is not afraid of complexity or ambitious projects, and this Award reaffirms that direction.”

Such reflections underscore an essential dimension of the Awards: they not only identify winners but also help shape a culture of excellence and accountability. For a young digital economy like Armenia’s, competitions of this scale and independence play a significant role in forming expectations, raising standards and encouraging investment into digital talent.

The Awards are also helping Armenia gain visibility at a time when global attention toward smaller but dynamic digital markets is increasing. International companies, venture funds and digital agencies are increasingly exploring partnerships in regions with strong engineering talent but maturing digital service sectors. Armenia fits this profile, and structured, transparent awards programs like this one help demonstrate the sophistication and ambition of local professionals.

Looking ahead, the Armenia Digital Awards plan to expand their scope and international reach. Future editions aim to incorporate more categories, attract submissions from neighboring regions, strengthen the involvement of global experts and continue building an independent platform that showcases Armenia’s digital capabilities to the world.

The complete list of winners, jury members and details about future editions of the Award can be found at awards.am.

