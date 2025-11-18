Patriarch of Alexandria welcomes Delegation from the Hellenic Bible Society

On Sunday, November 16, Pope and Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria and All Africa received a high-level delegation from the Hellenic Bible Society at the Patriarchal See in Alexandria. The delegation was headed by the Society’s Director General, Mr. Michail Ch. Chatzigiannis.

During the meeting, the Patriarch was thoroughly briefed on the important work carried out by the Hellenic Bible Society, especially its contribution to the translation and dissemination of the Holy Scriptures throughout the Orthodox world. He expressed his joy at welcoming the delegation to the Second Throne of Orthodoxy and spoke about the spiritual, pastoral, and educational ministry of the Patriarchate across the African continent.

The Patriarch expressed particular gratitude to the Hellenic Bible Society for its significant and systematic efforts in translating the Holy Gospel into Swahili, stressing the importance of this project for strengthening Orthodox communities in East Africa.

The discussion also touched on the beginning of a closer collaboration between the Patriarchate of Alexandria and the Hellenic Bible Society for the translation of the Holy Texts into local African dialects—a crucial initiative that will greatly support the spread of the Gospel and enhance the pastoral mission of the ancient Patriarchal Throne.

Furthermore, the Patriarch informed the delegation of the extensive efforts undertaken by the Hierarchs of the Patriarchate of Alexandria to translate the Divine Liturgy and other Sacred Texts into local languages and dialects throughout Africa. He emphasized that this missionary work is both essential and deserving of every possible support. His Beatitude conveyed his patriarchal blessings to Metropolitan Ignatios of Demetrias and Almyros, President of the General Assembly of the Hellenic Bible Society.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of warmth, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue. The delegation expressed their deep gratitude to the Patriarch for his gracious hospitality and for the enduring missionary, educational, and scriptural witness of the Patriarchate of Alexandria in Africa.

