Honorary celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Episcopal Ministry of Elder Metropolitan of Derkoi

On Friday afternoon, November 14, 2025, a splendid event was held in the Marasleios School hall to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Metropolitan Apostolos’s episcopal ministry.

Metropolitan Anthimos of Alexandroupolis opened the event with a heartfelt address full of love and esteem for Elder Derkoi.

A thirty-minute tribute video was then shown, featuring distinguished clergy—led by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew—and laypeople who spoke warmly about the work and character of Metropolitan Apostolos. The Ecumenical Patriarch himself spoke first.

The children’s traditional choir of the Archive of Musicological and Folklore Tradition “Chronis Aidonidis”—affectionately called the “Little Nightingales” by our Patriarch—performed at the event. Accompanied by traditional instruments, the choir added an exceptional musical touch to the evening.

Notably, the choir traveled by road from Alexandroupolis with their music teachers and several parents specifically for this occasion.

After the event concluded, a reception prepared by Chef Grigoris Kyriakidis was offered.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times