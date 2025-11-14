Empowering Armenia’s Future and Inspiring UNG Students

Kirsten Bauer

Education has the power to drive change and the Fund for Armenian Relief proves that learning can rebuild nations. Born from the tragedy of Armenia’s 1988 earthquake, FAR has evolved from an emergency aid group into a dynamic force for education, sustainability and opportunity.

“FAR is dedicated to empowering and improving the lives of Armenia’s most vulnerable populations through education, healthcare, economic development, social services and child protection services.”- Bree Carriglio, FAR’s Executive Director

The University of North Georgia is keen on fostering passion for leadership and service, FAR offers a striking example of how education and philanthropy intersect to create a real-world impact.

“Education is one of our main pillars—it’s a crucial pathway for development,” said Bree Carriglio, FAR’s Executive Director. “The organization’s focus is all about designing programs that focus on securing the future of Armenia by providing pathways for Armenians living there to become independent. This matters more than ever.”

The impact of FAR reaches across Armenia through its initiatives, like its Continuing Medical Education, which helps displaced doctors and nurses rebuild their careers. Additionally, the newly opened Armenian Creative Technologies College, allows students to combine their creativity with engineering and manufacturing, computer science and digital art.

“Its mission is to combine creativity with technology, preparing students for careers in fast-growing industries,” said Carriglio, “ACT College provides young people from across the country with access to high-quality education in technology and the arts, fields critical to Armenia’s development.”

For UNG students, FAR highlights how global citizenship starts with small actions. Through internships, volunteering and National Fundraising Challenges, where students can help students, FAR connects young people in the U.S. to meaningful global engagement.

“Every dollar counts and strength in numbers,” said Carriglio. Whether raising awareness through organizations or joining FAR’s Donate Your Day campaign, students have a chance to turn compassion into tangible progress.

Armenia’s story has been rooted in both unimaginable tragedy and incredible resilience. Armenians remember 1915, the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Genocide that claimed the lives of approximately 1.5 million Armenians. The few who survived this removal of communities and culture were displaced around the world, creating a diaspora. This led to generational trauma for those who followed after, but planted seeds of determination – to rebuild, educate and ensure Armenia would not be defined solely by its suffering.

“Before learning about FAR, everything I understood about my Armenian heritage revolved around loss and the horrors of the genocide. Everything was about ‘what was’; the past. FAR was all about the future and it was like someone had turned a light switch on.”- Bree Carriglio, FAR’s Executive Director

“The hope, the resilience, the dedication to securing Armenia’s future was just so powerful. And they had the proven track record to show that it could be done,” said Carriglio.

FAR’s future looks ahead to expanding in the areas of STEM and women’s entrepreneurship programs; its mission remains clear: education as a tool for recovery, resilience, and hope.

UNG, recognized for its strong military tradition, Fulbright achievements, and commitment to leadership development, teaches students that rebuilding after hardship demands discipline, courage, and service. FAR’s journey embodies the same principles—persevering through challenges, leading through learning, and proving that real change begins when compassion turns into action.

