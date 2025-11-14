Ecumenical Patriarch at the Divine Liturgy for the Metropolitan of Derkoi’s 30th Episcopal Anniversary

On Friday, November 14, 2025, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew prayed in the Holy Sanctuary of the Metropolitan Church of Therapia during the Tri-Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, which was held in honor of the thirtieth anniversary of Metropolitan Elder Apostolos of Derkoi’s episcopal ministry.

Metropolitan Apostolos presided over the Divine Liturgy, assisted by Metropolitans Anthimos of Alexandroupolis and Joachim of Prousa. Priests from the Metropolis of Derkoi, as well as from Greece and Cyprus, also participated.

Among those in attendance were Hierarchs Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Meliton of Philadelphia, Irenaeus of Myriophyton and Peristasis, Stephanos of Kallioupolis and Madytos, Athenagoras of Kydoniai, Nektarios of Anthidon, Representative of the Holy Sepulchre in the City, Maximos of Sylivria, Andreas of the Forty Churches, and Bishop Paisios of Xanthoupolis; Mr. Marios Themistokleous, Deputy Minister of Health of Greece; Mr. Andreas Katsaniotis, Member of Parliament and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Mr. Athanasios Balerbas, Secretary-General for Internal Affairs at the Ministry of the Interior; Ms. Paraskevi Tzeveleki, Ambassador of Greece to Uzbekistan; Mr. Georgios Mamalis, representing the Consul General of Greece in the City; the Mayor of Alexandroupolis, Mr. Ioannis Zampoukis; and a large congregation of faithful from the City, Greece, and Ukraine.

After the conclusion of all addresses, the Ecumenical Patriarch offered heartfelt congratulations and warm good wishes to Metropolitan Elder Apostolos of Derkoi.

Earlier, addresses had been delivered by Metropolitan Anthimos of Alexandroupolis; Mr. Chrysovalantis Theodorou, from the Parish of Saint Stephen of the municipality of the same name in Attica; and Messrs. Adamantios Kokkinakis and Adamantios Kombopoulos, on behalf of the Holy Clergy and the faithful respectively of the Metropolis of Derkoi. Metropolitan Apostolos responded, visibly moved, first expressing his deep gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch and his thanks to all the speakers and those present.

After the Divine Liturgy, the Ecumenical Patriarch held a brief meeting with the group of pilgrims from Ukraine, whom he blessed and encouraged to continue their prayer and their just struggle for the restoration of peace and justice in their homeland, so harshly tested by war.

In the afternoon, the Ecumenical Patriarch attended the festive Musical Event organized by the Metropolis of Derkoi at the nearby Marasleios School, adjacent to the Patriarchal residence.

