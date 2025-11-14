Archbishop of Cyprus announces Financial Support Plan for families with three or more children

Archbishop George of Cyprus announced on Thursday the launch of a new financial support scheme aimed at addressing the country’s declining birth rate. Speaking during a press conference at the Archdiocese, he explained that the initiative will apply retroactively from January 1, 2025 and will be available to eligible families nationwide. Applications will be submitted electronically and assessed based on specific criteria.

The Archbishop outlined the benefits included in the program, established under the “Archdiocese of Cyprus Birth Support Plan,” which provides:

€1,500 at the child’s baptism

€1,000 upon entering primary school

€1,000 upon entering middle school

€1,000 upon entering high school

Annual vouchers of €100 for Easter and €100 for Christmas, until the child reaches the age of 18

Eligible children are those born after January 1, 2025, who are the third or subsequent child of an eligible family.

“We understand the importance of new births for the renewal of our population, especially now that our presence as Greeks on this land is under pressure,” Archbishop George stated. He emphasized that the Church is able to fund this initiative thanks to revenues generated through the management of its property.

Initially, the Church plans to allocate around €2 million per year, with the Archbishop noting that the amount will likely increase over time. “If the program proves successful, we will explore ways to strengthen it further. Some individuals have already approached us, expressing their willingness to support this initiative,” he said.

He added that the plan will be reviewed every two to three years and may be modified based on evolving needs.

The Archdiocese’s financial director, Dimos Dimou, offered additional details, noting that the plan is built on “various economic assumptions linked to the financial capabilities of the Archdiocese.”

“The goal is shared: to confront declining birth rates and encourage more births in our country,” he stressed, directing the public to the website https://www.epidomateknou.iak.org.cy for full information and online applications.

Source: sigmalive.com / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times