Archbishop of America congratulated Catholic Aram on 30th anniversary of his enthronement

On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America joined Aram I, Catholicos of the Armenian Church, Holy See of Cilicia, for a concert at Carnegie Hall in honor of the 30th anniversary of his enthronement.

The evening featured Soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian and her ensemble.

Archbishop Elpidophoros congratulated His Holiness on this significant milestone in the life of the Armenian Church and expressed his hopes for continued rapprochement between the Oriental and Eastern Orthodox Churches.

Catholicos Aram is currently completing a month-long visit to North America, which has already included stops in Canada and along the West Coast.

Article by Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations

Photos by Harry Parks

Orthodox Times