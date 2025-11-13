Tucker Carlson Hosts Karapetyan’s Allies as They Link Armenia’s Church Dispute and Karabakh Conflict to Global Assault on Christianity

On November 7, Narek Karapetyan, the nephew of imprisoned Russian-Armenian entrepreneur Samvel Karapetyan, and Robert Amsterdam, the lawyer representing Samvel Karapetyan, participated in an episode of American commentator Tucker Carlson’s talk show. They sharply criticized the government of Nikol Pashinyan, with Robert Amsterdam claiming that his administration was undermining Christianity in the country.

Narek Karapetyan asserted that Pashinyan sought to make Armenia “less Christian,” while Carlson alleged that the prime minister was promoting “transgenderism and LGBTQ agenda as a good thing”. Amsterdam reiterated his accusations that the Ukrainian government was oppressing the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. He connected his claims about Ukraine’s treatment of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with the dispute between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

They presented both Armenia’s internal church dispute and its conflict with Azerbaijan as part of a broader “global assault on Christianity”. They portrayed the wars over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region as a confrontation between Christian Armenia and Muslim Azerbaijan.

Carlson also highlighted Israel’s alleged backing of Azerbaijan. Following Narek Karapetyan’s statement that Israeli drone operators had directly taken part in military operations against Armenian troops, Carlson remarked, “So that would mean that Israelis were killing Christians in this war with US tax dollars”. He added, “From an American perspective, it’s like, why are my tax dollars being used to murder Christians around the world”.

Notably, in June 2025, Samvel Karapetyan was arrested in Yerevan and placed in pre-trial detention for two months. He was charged with publicly calling for the seizure of power in Armenia. Despite being in detention, Karapetyan publicly declared (via a statement) his intention to form a new political force in Armenia, positioning himself against what he termed “anti-national policies” of the government. His appeal to the Armenian Apostolic Church and his criticism of the government’s relations with the Church were key triggers for his arrest.

Moreover, on July 25, 2025, Tucker Carlson hosted an episode of his show featuring Armenian-American journalist Ana Kasparian, during which they discussed the 2020 war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, alleged ethnic cleansing of Armenians by Azerbaijan, destruction of Armenian churches, and Israel’s role in supplying weapons to Azerbaijan.

