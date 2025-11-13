Ecumenical Patriarch marks Feast of St. John Chrysostom at Patriarchal Chapel

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended in prayer today the Divine Liturgy celebrating the feast of St. John Chrysostom, Archbishop of Constantinople. The service was held in the Patriarchal Chapel of St. Andrew due to ongoing restoration works at the venerable Patriarchal Cathedral.

In attendance were Metropolitan Irenaios of Myriophyto and Peristasis, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra — who also celebrated his name day — Archbishop Nektarios of Anthidon, representative of the Holy Sepulchre in Constantinople, and Bishop Adrianos of Halicarnassus. Clergy and lay staff of the Ecumenical Patriarchate were also present, while Fathers of the Patriarchal Court chanted the hymns of the feast.

The atmosphere was reverent and prayerful, as the Ecumenical Patriarch joined the faithful in honoring one of the greatest Fathers of the Church, known for his eloquence, pastoral zeal, and unwavering commitment to truth.

Photo: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times