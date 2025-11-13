Azerbaijani Prosecutor Demands Life Sentences for Ex Artsakh President, Foreign Minister

Recommendations for Sentencing Other Artsakh Leaders also Submitted

An Azerbaijani prosecutor overseeing the sham trial of former Artsakh leaders in a Baku military court has demanded life sentences for former Artsakh president Arayik Harutyunyan and former foreign minister David Babayan, according to reports from Azerbaijani state media.

The prosecutor has called for a 20-year sentence for former Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan and Arkady Gukasyan and another “defendant.” The prosecutor also recommended jail time of 16 to 19 years for the remainder of the Artsakh leaders.

The lead prosecutor of the case against 15 former Artsakh leaders last week concluded that the defendants were guilty and went on to call the entire Artsakh Movement and Artsakh itself “criminal” entities, blaming Armenia in abetting its creation.

The prosecutor said that taking into consideration each defendant’s indirect participation in alleged crimes committed against Azerbaijan at different times, they were all guilty.

In his statement, the lead prosecutor referred in detail to the Artsakh movement, also qualifying it as a “criminal enterprise.”

“They united against the people of Azerbaijan around the idea of national hatred and enmity, within the framework of a criminal organization, which they called ‘Miatsum (Unity),’” the prosecutor said in his conclusion.

The prosecutor argued that the goal of the leaders of the “criminal organization” was to separate Karabakh from Azerbaijan at all costs and occupy the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the ideology of the Artsakh movement, the court also published a list of political and public figures in its conclusion, accusing them of spreading “criminal ideology.”

In addition to Harutyunyan, Sahakyan, Gukasyan and Babayan, former speaker of Artsakh Parliament David Ishkhanyan; former Artsakh’s Defense Chief of Staff David Manukyan; former commander of the Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan; as well as civilians Vasily Beglaryan, Erik Ghazaryan, David Alaverdyan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Levon Balayan, Madat Babayan, Garik Martirosyan and Melikset Pashayan are standing trial in a Baku court.

The sham case against former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan is being tried in a separate courtroom in the Baku Military Court complex.

Asbarez