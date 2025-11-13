Armenia And Denmark Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Deepen Political, Economic, And Democratic Cooperation

On November 11, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre to discuss strengthening Armenia-Denmark ties, Armenia-EU relations, regional cooperation, and projects such as TRIPP and Crossroads of Peace, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen collaboration.

Meeting with Lars Løkke Rasmussen

On November 11, Ararat Mirzoyan met with Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Copenhagen. During the meeting, the ministers first held a private discussion, followed by talks in an enlarged format with the participation of their delegations. They reviewed the full bilateral agenda between Armenia and Denmark, agreeing to strengthen their partnership through active political dialogue, economic cooperation, and other initiatives of mutual interest.

Mirzoyan and Rasmussen explored practical opportunities to expand collaboration, including potential projects to boost business ties, investments, and knowledge sharing in innovation, renewable energy, and other fields. Both ministers stressed that, despite geographical distance, Armenia and Denmark share a strong commitment to democratic values and like-minded partnerships. Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the importance Armenia attaches to Denmark’s support for its democratic path and expressed gratitude for Armenia’s inclusion in the “New Democracy Fund 2023-2026” initiative.

The discussion also covered ongoing efforts to deepen Armenia-EU relations, taking into account Denmark’s current presidency of the EU Council. Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his counterpart on the successful organization of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit and appreciated Denmark’s willingness to share experience in preparing for the upcoming EPC Summit in Yerevan in 2026. Both ministers noted the active dynamics of Armenia–Nordic-Baltic 8 (NB8) cooperation and exchanged views on regional issues. In the context of peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, they touched upon possibilities for unblocking communications, which would contribute to the expansion of the Europe-Central Asia connectivity network.

Following the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Lars Løkke Rasmussen signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Denmark. The memorandum underlines the importance of further deepening Armenia-Denmark and Armenia-EU partnerships. It commits both countries to support Armenia’s progressive alignment with EU standards, enhance its sovereignty and resilience, and strengthen democratic institutions. Regular political consultations will be maintained, and cooperation will be encouraged in green transition, renewable energy, human rights, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

Meeting with Marie Bjerre

On the same day, Mirzoyan met with Bjerre to discuss the deepening of the Armenia–EU partnership. The ministers emphasized the significance of adopting the New Partnership agenda, which aims to elevate bilateral relations to a qualitatively higher level. They reviewed recent achievements and the steps ahead, including progress towards visa liberalization. Minister Mirzoyan noted that the development of Armenia–EU relations reflects the aspirations of Armenian citizens, as expressed in the law adopted earlier this year launching the process of Armenia’s EU accession.

They exchanged views on the challenges facing Armenia’s democratic development and the opportunities for sharing best practices. They highlighted the EU’s continued support in strengthening Armenia’s resilience, including in countering hybrid threats. The discussion also covered bilateral sectoral cooperation in energy, transport, and trade diversification. Preparations for the next European Political Community Summit, scheduled in Yerevan on May 4, 2026, were also discussed. Minister Mirzoyan presented new regional economic cooperation opportunities emerging after the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the August 8 Peace Summit. In this context, the discussion included the Armenian government’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative and its integral component, the “TRIPP route” project, whose implementation aligns with the EU’s “Global Gateway” program.

Mirzoyan Highlights Armenia’s Democracy, Human Rights and Regional Peace

On November 12, Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Danish Institute for Parties and Democracy (DIPD), where he held a detailed discussion with representatives of Danish civil society. During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan outlined the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy. “Armenia is a democracy – a young one, yet a democracy with a firm commitment to the consistent promotion of democratic values and the protection of human rights, and we are greatly interested in developing like-minded partnerships,” he emphasized. He also noted the significant potential of civil society and its indispensable role in both democratic development and peacebuilding.

Continuing on regional peace, Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the agreements reached on August 8 in Washington with the involvement of the President of the United States, including the initialing of the Peace Agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling them an important milestone for stability and connectivity in the South Caucasus and beyond. He presented Armenia’s vision for unblocking communications, emphasizing the practical significance of the “Crossroads of Peace” initiative and its component, the “Trump’s route” program, and touched upon ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The discussion also focused on the deepening partnership and ambitious agenda between Armenia and the European Union, as well as the development of Armenia-Denmark cooperation at all levels. Views were exchanged on strengthening the resilience of democracies, including sharing experiences and tools to counter hybrid threats. Minister Mirzoyan answered questions from the Danish experts on topics of interest.

https://caucasuswatch.de/en/news/armenia-and-denmark-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-to-deepen-political-economic-and-democratic-cooperation.html