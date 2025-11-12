UNESCO declares February 9 as World Greek Language Day

On November 12, 2025, during the closing session of the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the organization unanimously adopted and ratified the decision to designate February 9 as World Greek Language Day, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement.

According to the Ministry, this marks the formal conclusion of a lengthy process that began last April, when UNESCO’s Executive Board approved Greece’s proposal to establish the observance, supported by 90 member states of the organization.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized: “The international recognition of the unique and invaluable contribution of the Greek language to the world’s cultural heritage constitutes a decision of historic importance, highlighting the 3,000-year continuity and enduring influence of our language.”

The adoption of this decision by UNESCO underscores the universal cultural significance of the Greek language, which has profoundly shaped philosophy, science, literature, and the arts throughout human history.

Source: ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

