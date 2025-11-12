Ghapama: A Taste of Armenian Tradition

BY CATHERINE YESAYAN

Around this time of the year, we Armenians have a beautiful tradition of stuffing pumpkins to create a dish called “Ghapama,” which, in English, translates to “cooked in a covered pot.” To make Ghapama, one must stuff a pumpkin with rice, nuts and dried fruit, and add a little honey and butter before baking it.

On Saturday, November 8, I attended an even spotlighting Ghapama, organized by the Hamazkayin Heritage Committee, which is an Armenian cultural organization with the aim of preserving and elevating Armenian traditions and culture by organizing events and creating educational opportunities, such as establishing schools and literary events. The organization, which was created in 1928 in Egypt, has many branches throughout the world.

Pumpkins set up for participants of Hamazkayin’s Ghapama event A scene from the Hamazkayin’s Ghapama event

Chair of the committee, Aline Bezdkian-Shirajian opened the event by shedding light on the tradition of making Ghapama as part of Armenian culture. The tradition began long ago — perhaps thousands of years ago. In those days, during autumn, when peasants had finished their work in the fields, they would gather together to celebrate the season and enjoy each other’s company. That’s how the tradition started.

Ghapama made by Nevart Chalian at the event Participants of the event carving pumpkins

Hamazkayin is situated in a two-story building on Cañada Boulevard in Glendale. The event, which was set to begin at 11:30 a.m., was held in their small banquet hall on the first floor. As I entered, I noticed the hall was nicely arranged and decorated with fall-themed colors. Tables were set for the maximum capacity of 35 guests. Each place setting featured a small pumpkin and a set of special carving tools, as well as plastic gloves and small aprons. After receiving instructions on how to carve the pumpkins, we got busy.

An attendee of the Ghapama event carves a pumpkin An attendee removing the stuffing from her pumpkin at the Ghapama event

A Hamazkayin Board member, Nevart Chalian had baked a huge Ghapama. She also explained the steps of making the dish. Later, we were served the very delicious stuffing of that huge pumpkin.

We were also served a hearty dish made of pumpkin and beef, accompanied by the pieces of baked pumpkins of that huge Ghapama on the side. For dessert, the guests were served pumpkin and eggplant preserves. Attendees even had the opportunity to buy tastefully packed homemade jars of preserved eggplants.

At the close of the event, we received the readymade stuffing that the committee had thoughtfully packed in a box for us to take home, so we could fill our little pumpkins and bake them later. Of course a Ghapama event could not finish without singing a song dedicated to the dish.

It was a short but delightful gathering, full of laughter and community spirit. Thank you, Hamazkayin, for the opportunity. I was glad to be present.

Catherine Yesayan is a regular contributor to Asbarez, with her columns appearing under the “Community Links” heading. She can be reached at cyesayan@gmail.com.

Asbarez