Ecumenical Patriarch presides at Divine Liturgy for Feast of St. Nektarios in his Birthplace of Sylivria

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided at the Divine Liturgy celebrated on the Acropolis of Sylivria in Eastern Thrace, marking the feast of St. Nektarios the Wonderworker, the beloved and miraculous saint who was born in this historic city.

In his homily, the Patriarch expressed deep emotion and joy for returning to Sylivria to celebrate the feast of its most illustrious son, St. Nektarios.

“You all know and experience that during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy, the heavens open and everything is filled with the light of the Resurrection. All the people of God, from the beginning to the end of time, join in the divine worship. Today, among us are the souls of all the Christians of Sylivria and the surrounding regions, who for centuries preserved and nurtured the traditions of Orthodoxy here, living peacefully and sharing both joys and sorrows with their neighbors. St. Nektarios himself, the glory of Thracian soil, is mystically concelebrating with us.”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew spoke of the spiritual power of the Church, which he described as “the strength of a blessed tradition that transformed the world and continues to be the light of the world and hope for the future.” He urged all believers to preserve and transmit the spiritual heritage of their ancestors: “Our duty is to struggle for the preservation of her high values. Wherever we may be, we must cherish and guard this sacred inheritance as the apple of our eye and pass it on to the next generation as the core of its identity.”

The Patriarch reflected on the meaning of honoring the Saints, venerating their icons and relics: “The holiness of the Saints is a revelation and image of the coming Kingdom of God. It cannot be understood apart from the life of the Body of Christ, which is the Church. The Saints are flesh of her flesh—they embody her mission and hope. They are friends and companions of the faithful, examples for our lives, and intercessors before the Lord for us all.”

Speaking about St. Nektarios’s life, struggles, and ministry, he highlighted the Saint’s profound devotion to Christ and to the Mother of God: “The entire earthly life of St. Nektarios was a life in Christ, through Christ, and toward Christ. He teaches us that without honoring the Theotokos, it is impossible to truly grasp the mystery of the Incarnation of the eternal Son and Word of God. His writings reflect this living theology—they are imbued with the fragrance of Paradise.”

The Patriarch emphasized that Sylivria , “the homeland of the fervent servant of Christ and true friend of virtue, St. Nektarios, who grants healings to those who call upon him,” will remain forever a place of sanctification, a source of healing, and a revered pilgrimage site.

“Your Patriarch promises you,” he said, “that until his last breath, he will continue to visit the holy places of our Nation—as a humble pilgrim in Eastern Thrace, in Asia Minor, and in Pontus—to pray and serve the Divine Liturgy in our churches, both restored and in ruins, commemorating the departed in hope of eternal life, with unshaken faith that Christ is Lord of history and that ‘all things work together for good to those who love God’ (Romans 8:28).”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew then expressed patriarchal gratitude to Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria for organizing this year’s celebration in honor of St. Nektarios.

“You have inspired and mobilized the Sylivrians around the world, worked in harmony with the local authorities, built a Metropolitan residence and a beautiful chapel within it, and you shepherd a small but devout flock here,” said the Patriarch, commending him for his love and pastoral care both for his own diocese and for the district of Ypsomatheia in Constantinople, of which he has been overseer since 2016. “You have achieved many invaluable things through Christ’s grace and your sacrificial ministry.”

The Patriarch also thanked the civil authorities for granting permission for the Divine Liturgy to be celebrated on Sylivria’s ancient Acropolis and extended his warm appreciation to the hundreds of pilgrims who traveled from Greece, Turkey, and beyond to participate in the celebration.

Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria welcomed the Patriarch with heartfelt words, expressing his gratitude to state and municipal authorities for their cooperation and support in making both the liturgical and cultural events possible.

The Mayor of Sylivria, Mr. Bora Balcıoğlu, also warmly greeted the Patriarch and the congregation, highlighting the importance of culture and collaboration for peaceful coexistence among peoples. In a symbolic gesture of peace and hope, he and the Patriarch released two white doves together. The Patriarch responded with thanks for the kind welcome, the generous assistance, and the hospitality extended to all participants.

The celebration concluded with a cultural program of traditional music and dances, performed by folk groups from Sylivria and the region of Evros, filling the historic site with joy and festivity.

Photos by Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times