Ecumenical Patriarch: Let us keep walking together in unity of spirit and peace

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided at the Divine Liturgy celebrating the Synaxis of the Archangels Michael and Gabriel at the historic Church of the Archangels in the Community of Megalo Revma on the Bosphorus.

Following the Liturgy, the Patriarch performed a Trisagion memorial service for the repose of several late Patriarchs interred in the church courtyard — Sophronios II, Gabriel IV, Constantius II, Gregory VI, and Patriarch Demetrios, who had been ordained a deacon in the same church in 1937 — as well as for all hierarchs who served this vibrant community over the years.

During the reception that followed, Patriarch Bartholomew delivered a heartfelt address on the meaning of humility and obedience, virtues exemplified by the Archangels.

“If the angels remained radiant spirits,” he said, “it is because of their humility and obedience to the divine will.”

He urged all believers to live with humility and love toward God and neighbor, “walking together in unity of spirit and peace,” as the Apostle Paul teaches.

The Patriarch emphasized that this spirit of unity between shepherd and flock has always characterized the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s pastoral tradition — a ministry rooted not in authority or isolation, but in shared life and service.

He reassured the faithful that the Mother Church remains deeply attentive to the needs of her communities, institutions, and especially her schools in Constantinople, noting that the Patriarchate “works quietly and effectively, without noise or display—preferring few words and many deeds.”

The Patriarch expressed patriarchal appreciation to Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonies, for his devoted leadership of the Bosphorus region, and to the Community of Megalo Revma, under the chairmanship of Mrs. Theodora Diakrousi, along with the Philoptochos Society, led by Mrs. Loxandra Mais, for their outstanding ministry.

The Patriarch warmly welcomed Archimandrite Alexios, Abbot of the Monastery of Xenophontos, congratulating him on his 50 years of abbatial service, and commending his steadfast loyalty to the Patriarchate. He also greeted members of the Friends of Xenophontos Monastery Association, led by Mr. Evangelos Sarris, thanking them for their ongoing support.

“You, the monks of Athos,” said the Patriarch, “are bearers of the blessing of the Holy Mountain. The ties between Mount Athos and the Phanar are natural and spiritual. Come often, and bring others, to know closely the life, struggles, and witness of the Great Church of Christ. You are our spiritual children, and we love you with all our patriarchal heart.”

