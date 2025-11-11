Catholicos Aram I Confers Honors to Sossi Poladian and Razmig Poladian

During his visit to San Francisco, His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, presented medals to Sossi Poladian and her son, Razmig, for their ongoing efforts in advancing the Armenian community and culture.

At a dinner reception held at the residence of Razmig and Ani Poladian, the Catholicos presented Sossi Poladian with the “Mesrob Mashdots” medal, while Razmig Poladian was awarded the “Knight of Cilicia” medial.

Western Prelate Arch. Kegham Khacherian speaks at the dinner

Sossi Poladian was honored for her decades of dedicated service to the community, including her long-standing membership and contributions to the Armenian Relief Cross of Lebanon. In that capacity, she represented the Armenian community on a special committee on women’s issues appointed by the Lebanese president. She also served as a member of the board of the Armenian convalescence home in the Azounieh district of Lebanon. She has been active in various humanitarian and social inititives and frequently has contributed to the Armenian press.

Mr. Razmig Poladian was honored by the Catholcicos for his significant contributions to the Armenian community of San Francisco, particularly in his steadfast support of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church and its educational and cultural programs.

Western Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian introduced the Catholicos at the dinner, while Rosdom Aintablian, a member of the Cilicia Catholicosate’s Executive Council also made remarks.

Catholicos Aram I arrived in San Francisco 7 and was greeted by the pastor of the St. Gregory the Illuminator’s Church, Very Reverend Artsakh Badoyan, and other church officials.

In his welcoming remarks, Prelate Khacherian emphasized the significance of the Catholicos’s visit. He noted that despite His Holiness’s numerous previous journeys, he continues to approach the Armenian community of San Francisco with unwavering vitality and a profound desire to be among his people.

Addressing the congregation, the Catholcios expressed his immense joy at being with the Armenians of San Francisco for a fourth time.

“Your large presence here today is not only a source of great joy for me,” he stated, “but also a profound source of strength, because the people are the axis of our life and the goal of our service, which is informed by the presence of Christ,” he said.

The Catholicos spoke on the critical importance of uniting around the church as a community. Directing his words to the students present, he urged them to love the church, the nation, and the homeland, and to be shaped by their spiritual identity.

Following his inspiring message, the Catholicos conveyed his blessings to the faithful through a traditional ceremony of the kissing of his hand.

