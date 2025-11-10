Orthodox Religion may be studied in Dutch schools

Orthodoxy may now be studied officially in Dutch schools. Wherever parents register their children and trained teachers are available, an Orthodox Christian religion class can be organised.

Beginning with the 2025–2026 school year, parents can register children aged 6-12 for the Orthodox Christian religion class, organised in public state schools through a three-year pilot programme.

For this to take place, there must be at least three pupils within the same school who express their wish to participate, and the head teacher is required to contact the Centre for Formational Education (Het Centrum voor Vormingsonderwijs), which intermediates relations between schools, the Ministry of Education and the officially recognised denominations.

This possibility exists because the Orthodox Christian denomination is officially recognised as the eighth denomination at the national level in the Netherlands, which gives Orthodox believers access to religious assistance in the army and in prisons.

The Orthodox Christian religion class will take place once a week, for 45 minutes, during school hours. Pupils belonging to other confessions may also attend.

Registrations can be made online by completing the form on the official platforms: www.vormingsonderwijs.nl or www.orthodoxopschool.nl.

Orthodox Religion Teacher in the Netherlands

The Orthodox Sending Authority (Orthodoxe Zendende Instantie) is responsible for accrediting teachers who wish to teach Orthodox Christian religious education in Dutch schools.

Applicants must hold a degree from an Orthodox Faculty of Theology and have completed the Level I psycho-pedagogical module, possess a Dutch language competence certificate (minimum level B2) and have at least two years of teaching experience. Participation in a special training session is also required.

Teachers trained in Romania may also teach, provided they are proficient in Dutch.

Project Implementation

At the most recent meeting of OKiN (the Orthodox Church in the Netherlands), held on Thursday under the chairmanship of His Eminence Metropolitan Athenagoras, Greek Metropolitan of Belgium and Exarch of the Netherlands and Luxembourg (Ecumenical Patriarchate), representatives of all Orthodox Churches agreed on the first concrete steps for organising the religion class in primary schools, emphasising promotion in parishes and the organisation of demonstration lessons in churches.

According to data on the official platform, there are currently only two accredited teachers — an insufficient number to cover demand at the national level.

Looking ahead, the establishment of a pedagogical committee is envisaged to develop methodology and coordinate the recruitment process.

The introduction of the Orthodox Christian religion class in schools in the Netherlands has also recently been welcomed by the Orthodox Episcopal Conference of Benelux, which praised the “favourable development in this area” and highlighted the importance of co-operation between the Church and educational institutions.

A barometer of spiritual values

Father Ion Iuga, the representative of the Romanian Orthodox Metropolis of Western and Southern Europe in the OKiN Consultative Council, told Basilica.ro:

“Alongside the joy of this fine beginning, we have become aware of the challenges inherent in any pioneering work. There will be a need for a great deal of information at the parish level, for identifying and preparing teaching staff, and for drafting an adapted methodology — but above all, awareness from parents and children regarding the need for this religion class will be required.”

Speaking about the current social context, the priest noted: “Our Christians often accuse Dutch society of secularisation, libertinism, atheism — yet, many times, accusation becomes an excuse for allowing ourselves to be tempted by the same things.”

“That is why the religion class calls for consciously assuming a choice. For them, it may become a barometer of their own spiritual values in a world where they increasingly need authentic reference points,” the priest added.

For more details, visit: www.orthodoxopschool.nl.

Photo: Facebook / Ministerie van Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap

Orthodox Times