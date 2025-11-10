Lark Musical Society to Host Event Spotlighting Arno Babadjanian

GLENDALE – Abril Books, in collaboration with the UCLA Armenian Music Program, will present a musical recital and book presentation on occasion of the newly released book written by violinist Nuné Melik titled, “Arno Babadjanian: An Armenian Beat in Soviet Time.”

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 19 at 7 p.m. at LARK Musical Society, located at 543 Arden Avenue in Glendale, California. The author will be introduced by Melissa Bilal. Admission is free. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

The musical performance will include pieces by A. Babadjanian, A. Khachaturian, Komitas, and a world-premiere. Melik will be accompanied by pianist Harout Senekeremian

Arno Babadjanian, born in 1921 in Yerevan, is celebrated as one of the most influential musical figures of the Soviet Union. Despite the constraints of composing within the Soviet musical landscape, Babadjanian’s works are deeply infused with a distinctively Armenian spirit, making his compositions resonate with a unique cultural essence.

Though he is well-known in Russia and the former Soviet republics, Babadjanian’s music remains relatively unknown in the Western world. This book marks the first comprehensive English-language study of this remarkable composer, aiming to introduce his genius to a broader audience.

Dr. Nuné Melik is an acclaimed violinist, scholar, educator. Born to a family of medical scientists, she was the youngest student ever accepted to the Master’s program at the University of Montreal. The first Armenian female violinist to debut at Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium up to date, she equally pioneers in the scholarly field. Her dissertation at McGill University became the first comprehensive study of Arno Babadjanian in English.

In 2010, she founded the Hidden Treasure Project to research the music of the Caucasus and later co-founded the Hidden Treasure Music Festival in New York. Through her diverse roles, Dr. Melik aims to expand classical music’s boundaries to deepen our understanding of culture and identity.

