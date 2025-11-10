Archbishop of America: I thank this great nation for granting me the honor of becoming an American citizen

On this momentous occasion, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America joyfully shared a personal milestone with the faithful and the wider community.

Six years after his arrival to lead the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, the Archbishop has officially become a U.S. citizen.

In a heartfelt message, he reflects on the blessings of this new chapter, expresses deep gratitude to the nation that has embraced him, and reaffirms his commitment to serve both the Church and the broader society with renewed purpose and faith.

Read below the message of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America:

With gratitude and humility, I thank this great nation for welcoming me six years ago—and today, for granting me the honor of becoming an American citizen. This solemn moment fills my heart with joy and renewed purpose.

I pledge to redouble my efforts in serving the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the wider society of this blessed land, especially in these turbulent times.

As Scripture reminds us, ‘Every good and every perfect gift is from above’ (James 1:17)—and today, I receive this gift with thanksgiving and love.

Photo by Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times