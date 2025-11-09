Economy Minister discussed rebranding of Armenian brandy with producers

ArmInfo.Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan met with representatives of beverage companies to discuss issues related to the renaming process and market positioning of Armenian brandy (cognac).

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the importance of introducing and effectively operating the geographical indication (GI) system as a tool for enhancing the recognition and competitiveness of high- quality domestic products. He also noted that the work of the certification body and the existence of a clearly developed control plan are key in the certification and control process for GI-bearing products. During the discussion, the team of the support program implemented by the European Union presented the main provisions of the technical specifications for products bearing GIs.

Participants provided their comments and suggestions aimed at improving the project. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to ensure transparency of the process and the active involvement of all stakeholders.

