By what criteria does one become an Archon? Through wealth, education, or noble ancestry? Can anyone truly be regarded as different in the eyes of the Church? In principle, we are all equal—members of the one Body of Christ— regardless of origin, social standing, or academic and institutional distinction.

Let us begin with this understanding: the offices, also kown as offikia, bestowed upon members of the laity are honorary distinctions, expressions of gratitude toward those who support our Ecumenical Patriarchate in every possible way. The Patriarch and the Hierarchs rightly acknowledge such devotion through these honors.

Yet, what defines true worthiness? Who determines when a benefactor merits an offikion? Is it the person who donates a plane for the Patriarch’s travels abroad, or the elderly woman who quietly prepares meals every day for the Church’s soup kitchens? Whose service, one might ask, is truly more deserving of honor?

Cardiologist – Archon

Let’s be clear from the outset: this column carries no personal agenda against anyone. Those in high positions must be open to criticism—only through it can one improve. One cannot simply enjoy the privileges of power without also being held accountable for one’s choices.

Certain behaviors and practices within the Ecumenical Patriarchate persist, and we deliberately make them public—lest they fail to reach the ears of those who should hear them. The aim is correction, not condemnation, and to admonish those who continue down the path of error.

On November 21, with the blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarch, another offikion will be conferred —this time upon a physician, a cardiologist. Has he offered his medical expertise in service to the Church? The answer is no. Has he distinguished himself through notable philanthropy benefiting a sector of the Patriarchate? Again, no. Has he contributed financially to any restoration project, as the Angelopoulos family once did in the Phanar, offering millions? Not at all.

It remains unclear why this cardiologist is being honored with an offikion. The Patriarchate has been unusually discreet

in providing information regarding this particular case. In fact, it seems to be treated as a closely guarded secret. The only detail that has emerged is that the honoree is the biological father of the Grand Ecclesiarch and director of the Patriarchal Office, Aetios.

It is regrettable that the faithful are left uninformed about the reasons behind this decision—why the title of Archon is being bestowed upon a close relative of a senior Patriarchal official. Transparency would set an example for others and inspire them to strive honorably for such recognition in the future.

Injustice

“The planned offikion for the cardiologist has already caused… heart attacks,” remarked a high-ranking cleric of the Ecumenical Throne with biting irony. From one moment to the next, some are elevated to the rank of Archon, while others—who have waited patiently for years—cannot even cross the Patriarch’s threshold.

“One individual,” he continued, “who personally funded a large part of the Patriarch’s trip to Romania and arranged free of charge His All-Holiness Bartholomew’s recent flight to America on a private jet, has been waiting in vain for years—and is now voicing his disappointment.”

Two explanations seem possible for why this loyal supporter of the Patriarchate remains without honor. Either certain circles are deliberately keeping him sidelined, or he simply lacks the personal connection, or friendship, with Aetios.

Melchizedek

*Published in the newspaper “Orthodoxi Alitheia”

