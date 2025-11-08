Arman Avanesyan and Gor Harutyunyan Win Bronze at the 2025 Sambo World Championships

At the ongoing 2025 Sambo World Championships in Bishkek, the Armenian national team won its first medals of the tournament. The bronze medalists were Arman Avanesyan and Gor Harutyunyan.

Two-time European champion Arman Avanesyan (98 kg, combat sambo) secured victories over opponents from Kazakhstan and Mongolia, but lost in the semifinals to Cameroon’s Seydou Ndji Muluh. As a result, Avanesyan took the bronze. The gold medal in this weight category went to Russia’s Artyom Tadin.

In the 88 kg weight category (sport sambo), Gor Harutyunyan started the tournament with wins over athletes from Turkey and the United States, but lost to a Russian competitor in the quarterfinals. In the repechage round, Harutyunyan defeated opponents from Kazakhstan and Georgia, placing third and earning the bronze. The gold medal in this category was claimed by Russian athlete Sergey Kiruyukhin.

The medals earned by Avanesyan and Harutyunyan are the first for Armenia at the 2025 World Championships in Kyrgyzstan. The tournament will conclude on November 9.

https://sportaran.com/en/post/arman-avanesyan-i-gor-arutyunyan-bronzovye-prizyory-chempionata-mira-po-sambo-2025/