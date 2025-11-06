Church of Greece spent around €128 million on charitable work in 2024

Approximately 1.5 million people benefited from the charitable work of the Church of Greece in 2024, which, through its volunteers and social welfare structures, spent nearly €128 million on philanthropic activities.

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, which concluded its November session, was briefed by the Synodal Committee on Social Welfare on the results of the Church’s charitable initiatives over the past year.

According to the Committee’s data, in 2024 the Archdiocese of Athens and the Metropolises of the Church of Greece allocated a total of €127.7 million and distributed 2.72 million kilograms of food of various types.

Notably, this amount represents an increase compared to 2023, when the Church of Greece had allocated €119.3 million.

Furthermore, the number of people who benefited from the Church’s charitable work in 2024 reached 1.45 million, compared to 1.29 million in 2023.

In other decisions, the Holy Synod approved the request of the Office of the Representation of the Church of Greece in Brussels to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agreement aims, among other things, to support and promote the spiritual and cultural mission of the Church of Greece, and to foster the development of relations between the Hellenic Republic, the Churches, religious communities, and representatives of civil society active within the European Union.

The Synod also approved the appointment of Archimandrite Fr. Stefanos Kappes as Protosyngellos of the Holy Metropolis of Mantineia and Kynouria.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times