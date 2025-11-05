Putin awards Patriarch of Moscow for contribution to Russia’s unity

On November 4, 2025, the Day of National Unity, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Kirill, with the Presidential Award for “contributing to the unity of the Russian nation.”

During an official ceremony held at the Kremlin, President Putin awarded state decorations and the Presidential Prize for Strengthening the Unity of the Russian Nation. Among the laureates for the 2023–2025 period was Patriarch Kirill, who personally attended the ceremony and received the distinction from the Russian President.

In his address, President Putin stated: “This holiday was established in memory of the feat of our people more than four centuries ago, when they rose to defend the independence of their homeland. It was their unity, sense of responsibility, and devotion to duty that preserved the state and defended the sacred right to our moral roots. Today, continuing these traditions, we defend the sovereignty, honor, and dignity of our Motherland through peaceful, creative, and devoted work.”

The award follows a letter Patriarch Kirill sent to President Putin on the same occasion, highlighting the “fruitful cooperation between Church and State” in promoting peace and social harmony.

In his remarks, Patriarch Kirill referred to a “decisive moment in history,” apparently alluding to the war Russia launched against Ukraine in February 2022 without naming it directly. He spoke of “a time when our people were able to defend the freedom and sovereignty of the country.”

The Patriarch expressed his “gratitude to President Putin for his constant attention to the ministry of the Russian Orthodox Church and to the needs and hopes of millions of believers,” adding that continued cooperation between Church and State would further contribute to “the spiritual and moral education of youth, the strengthening of traditional family values, and the promotion of peace and social harmony.”

Responding, President Putin congratulated Patriarch Kirill, emphasizing the enduring power of national unity: “Russia has always drawn its strength from traditions of civic solidarity and rallying around great ideals for the sake of the freedom and independence of our Motherland.”

He concluded, “Today, preserving national unity remains our unwavering guide and a reliable guarantee for the stable development of the country, the strengthening of its security, and the successful response to the great national challenges ahead.”

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times